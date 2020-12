Submitted

12.10.20

A Sports Fishing Club holiday

The Marco Sports Fishing Club enjoyed a fun filled evening of joy and laughter at Eagle Creek. Chairpersons Pat Arcidiacono, Anna Hutchings, Betsy Wolhtman, Jan Schriver and Cindy Bixler "decked the halls" in a jolly party atmosphere with social distancing between tables, and masks were worn between drinking, eating and picture taking. Rosetta Stone provided the musical entertainment.