Winners Selected for 7th Annual ‘Cars as Art’

Submitted

Marco Island Center for the Arts hosted the 7th Annual “Cars as Art” event featuring unique and noteworthy automobiles Dec. 5. This event was previously postponed for COVID lockdown in March 2020.

The chairs and sponsors for this annual fundraiser were Jack and Claire Keery, Keith Pershing and his Island Automotive team. Collier County Supervisor of Elections was also a sponsor providing bags for each of the the car owners.

Each of the cars was judged by qualified art professionals. Recognized local artists Joe and Barbara Parisi were the judges for this year’s show.

Judges Choice: The Spyker – owner Bill Young

The People’s Choice award winners were determined by a steady stream of visitors throughout the multi-hour event.

People’s Choice #1: 1967 Volkswagen Transporter II, owner George Connell.

People’s Choice #2: 1932 Ford Roadster, owner Bill Young.

People’s Choice #3:1958 Chevrolet Corvette, owner Dave Lehotan.