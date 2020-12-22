MIYC members donate to Rotary’s ‘Flags for Heroes’

Submitted

Marco Island Yacht Club recently presented a check for more than $4,500 to Linda Sandlin, president of the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime in support of their "Flags for Heroes” program.

The Rotary plans to display hundreds of flags, each dedicated to a Veteran, from February 14-19, 2021 in Veteran’s Park. Proceeds from the event will be used by the Rotary Club to help meet critical needs of those less fortunate in the community.

The Yacht Club has 49 members who are Veterans, having served our country in either the Army, Navy, Air Force, or Marines. The money raised will ensure that each of these members is honored with a flag and will provide enough to sponsor more than 40 additional flags for other local Veterans.

The Yacht Club supports many other community endeavors as well. This month they donated $5,000 to the “Toys for Tots” program to bring holiday cheer to local children in need, and every month they collect food donations to bring to the local Our Daily Bread Food Pantry. In addition, they provide many scholarships to local children for their Summer Youth Sailing Program.