‘The Gathering’ – Juan Diaz featured in solo Marco Island exhibition

Will Watts

Correspondent

Marco Island Center for the Arts will present “The Gathering” a solo exhibition artist Juan Diaz.

Diaz first came to Marco Island Center for the Arts as a student participant from Naples High School in 1999 in the then annual High School Student Scholarship Competition and Exhibition that has been showcasing the artistic capabilities of Collier County’s finest young talent since 1983. Now Juan Diaz will be completing the circle in his return to Marco Island Center for the Arts as an accomplished professional artist.

Diaz, a Naples resident, was born in Bogota, Columbia in 1981. Diaz’ father, a professional sculptor and artist, noted his talented son’s natural creative intelligence and artistic gifts early in life. Diaz and his family relocated to Naples Florida in 1995 where he began to create and explore the complexities of life seeking freedom, respect, and equality all through his painting and drawing.

Diaz added to his creative repertoire using performing art and installation in 2010 and public art and sculpture were included to his ever expanding areas of expertise in artistic skill.

In early 2006, Diaz met renowned artist Jonathan Green who resided in Naples, Florida. Green and his art manager Richard Weedman were impressed with Diaz’s compositional skills and his outstanding use of geometric planes and understanding of perspective and color and offered him a mentorship to learn about art business, administrative and management methods, which lasted three years.

Diaz’s work has been included in important exhibitions at in Southwest Florida as well as during Art Basel Miami Beach. His LIGHT Performance Art Series has been commission and treasured by the Holocaust Museum of Southwest Florida, The Naples Art Association, The Sidney & Berne Davies Art Center, The Naples Film Festival and recently the whole Series was presented at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater.

Diaz was the recipient of Southwest Florida 2013 FACE Award for Culture & Arts awarded by Gulfshore Life Business Magazine and the 1999 Porter Goss Award. Diaz’s style and early mastery in drawing and the use of oils earned him a range of awards for Best in Show and various scholarships. Diaz continues to independently study the works, styles, and techniques of master artists from the United States, Europe, South America, Asia and Africa.

“The Gathering” will be featured in Lauritzen and Rush Galleries Jan. 11- March 2.

La Petite Gallery

La Petite Gallery will feature the amazing journey of art created by Carolyn Burger. Burger will feature works of all different subjects, styles, colors, and size in her exhibition (Jan. 11-February 2).

La Petite Gallery will feature the impressionist inspired works of Pat Perrotti. Perrotti uses her impressionistic style to paint florals, boats, figures, seascapes, and still life (Feb. 9- March 2).

Gallery Receptions for both artists on Jan. 12 and Feb. 9, 2021 by reservation only and limited to 30 participants. To reserve a place call 239-394-4221.