WOW To Do List: Adam Carolla at Off the Hook, more

JANUARY

Festival of Birds

All month long: With the all-inclusive Festival of Birds’ pass, festival attendees receive exclusive access to all activities, including eight presentations, virtual birding experiences broadcast live and other live-streaming nature activities. The Festival Pass also includes a 15% discount for attendees to use in January towards boat and kayak tours with Rookery Bay's exclusive eco-tour partner, Rising Tide Explorers. Cost: $40 for All-Inclusive festival pass. Register at RookeryBay.org.

Marco Players: ‘The Spirit of Bay Manor’

“The Spirit of Bay Manor,” a world premiere by Joe Simonelli, takes place in a supposedly haunted house. But, is it really haunted? Five people gather to prove that the house isn’t haunted. The story line succeeds as a frightening psychological thriller. “The Spirit of Bay Manor” is on stage Jan. 6-24 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $36 plus $2.50 facility fee. Information: TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

﻿‘The Everglades: A World Worth Keeping’

January exhibition, opening reception 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6. Rosen Gallery, 2172 J&C Blvd., Naples. Julie Kimball’s new abstract landscape show for January. Information: 239-405-2826.

Left Bank Art Fest

The Left Bank Art Fest will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 10. Walk along the beautiful breezeway and shop jewelry, photography, paintings, ceramics, bronze, wood, sculptures, bronze and handmade custom guitars. The fest is at the Esplanade, 760 North Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Admission and parking are free. Information: 239-290-7927.

Adam Carolla at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Jan. 15-16 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $45 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Jan. 15 and Jan. 16. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

ONGOING

Farmers’ Market

Marco Island Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., Wednesdays, 901 Park Avenue, Marco Island. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

Marco Island Bocce League

The Marco Island Bocce League is accepting registrations for the fourth season starting on Monday, Jan. 11. The purpose of the league is to provide a coordinated bocce activity for the residents and winter vacationers to the island. The teams may be made up of both genders. No experience is required; therefore, the skill level will vary. A registration form is available on the website at marcoislandbocceleague.com or may be picked up at the Mackle Park front desk. Information: Charles Pineno, 540-336-4121.

Paradise Chess Club

Every Saturday from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Paradise Found Restaurant, 401 Papaya Street, Goodland. All ages and levels welcome. Chess boards and pieces available. Outdoor seating area. Information: yanabcc@gmail.com; 954-918-2302.

MIFA: Call to artists

An expanded outdoor art show is coming to Marco Island Saturday, Feb. 13 and March 20. Held at the Marco Island Historical Museum, the Brushes & Paint & Beyond Art Show will not only bring oil, acrylic and watercolor painters but also artists creating ceramics, sculptures, fiber art, glass, batik, found objects and more. Provided by the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA), the show is held under the eaves of the museum so that tents are not required. Artists who want to show their work in the traditional white tent can do so on the mound in front of the museum. The event is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Interested artists are asked to contact Karen Swanker at 239-331-0987 or Carolyn Burger at 239-248-0435. For more information, visit marcoislandfoundation.org.

Goodland: Call to Artists

The Goodland Civic Associating is seeking applicants for its 9th Annual Harbor Arts & Music Festival, a two-day event, March 13 and 14. Application deadline is Jan. 15. Held in picturesque waterfront MarGood Harbor Park, juried by a selection committee of five professional artists, with musical line-ups coordinated by Rob Brehm (of Billy J & the Big Easy fame), this event has garnered great praise from past artists and attendees alike. The GCA will be following strict CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 and will be certified in event crowd management. Information, or to receive an application, contact event chairperson Tara O'Neill at taraogallery@gmail.com.

Key Marco Cat

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896. The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from now through April 2021. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. 239-395-2233. shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. 239-243-0043. Information: theimag.org.

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

