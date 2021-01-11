Ask the Pharmacist: Five effective tips to lose weight

Suzy Cohen

The fastest way to lose weight is to exercise more. This is by far the healthiest way to tone up and shrink your waistline. The problem is that some of you cannot work out, or your gym is closed, or you don't feel well enough to due to some health issue, or injury.

So, if you're more sedentary than you used to be, and the pounds are piling up, then the next best thing is to eat smaller portions at each meal. Try cutting back on your portions by 10% each meal until you're eating a healthy amount, and no longer over-eating.

Also, try closing your kitchen earlier (like at 7 p.m. instead of 10). Some kitchens including mine were open 24/7 and I'd find myself making almond butter and jelly sandwiches at 4 a.m. and going back to sleep. I’m embarrassed to even tell you that, but everyone knows that 2020 was a hard year, and stress eating was something we all did.

Increasing metabolic rate and burning fat will help you feel better in 2021. Here are some ideas below, and also, I have a longer version of this article posted at my website, suzycohen.com.

Peppermint essential oil

This is such an easy thing to do -- just sniff peppermint (or even spearmint) essential oil every two or three hours. Researchers have proven that certain scents will make your mouth water, and others suppress appetite.

Rooibos tea

With dinner, you can have a small cup of rooibos tea (hot or cold). This is naturally un-caffeinated, and the herb contains “aspalathin” which reduces cortisol. Cortisol is what leads to belly fat.

Green tea

So easy you can drink this or take supplements. We know that catechins and caffeine serve to activate the sympathetic nervous system which makes you feel less hungry, burns fat and calories. Matcha tea has a much stronger benefit because it is not an infusion of the tea leaves like green tea ... it is the actual tea leaves themselves that are crushed to make the matcha!

Cinnamon

Cinnamon can support healthy blood sugar levels by acting like insulin. It shuttles blood sugar out of the blood and puts into the cells where it belongs. So, when they measure your blood sugar levels, there's less sugar floating around in it. When your blood sugar is more balanced, you crave fewer foods.

Hang a picture

Hang a picture of yourself at your desired weight (maybe it was three years ago, maybe 30 years ago). Put it on the fridge or cabinet door. Every time you go to grab a snack, you’ll be reminded of your goal. This might not work every time, but if it stops you from snacking two out of five times each day, times 30 days, that means you will have dramatically reduced snacking each month! It may sound silly, but I think it's a great little trick to try and one that will help you keep your eye on the prize.

