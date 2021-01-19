3 To Do: Kiwanis' Texas Hold’em, more

Marco Eagle

1. Kiwanis' Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament

The Marco Island Kiwanis Clubs’ 3rd Annual Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament is Jan. 22 at Marco Lutheran Church, 525 N. Collier Blvd, Marco Island. Get ready to have an evening of fun, fellowship and poker. Seating capacity is 140 players so register now.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with free lessons. Tournament starts at 6. To register:

https://marcokiwanis.org/(S(55rpm045l2ztcq55wkpy4b45))/texasholdem

or contact Lucky Lang: LuckyTeamFL@gmail.com.

2. La Petite Gallery artists receptions

La Petite Gallery will feature the amazing journey of art created by Carolyn Burger. Burger will feature works of all different subjects, styles, colors, and size in her exhibition (Jan. 11-Feb. 2). La Petite Gallery will also feature the impressionist inspired works of Pat Perrotti. Perrotti uses her impressionistic style to paint florals, boats, figures, seascapes, and still life (Feb. 9- March 2). Gallery Receptions for both artists Feb. 9, by reservation only and limited to 30 participants. To reserve a place call 239-394-4221.

3. Marco Players: ‘The Spirit of Bay Manor’

“The Spirit of Bay Manor,” a world premiere by Joe Simonelli, takes place in a supposedly haunted house. But, is it really haunted?

Five people gather to prove that the house isn’t haunted. The story line succeeds as a frightening psychological thriller.

“The Spirit of Bay Manor” is on stage now through Jan. 24 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

Shows are Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $36 plus $2.50 facility fee.

Information: TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

