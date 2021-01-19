WOW To Do List: An Evening of Andrew Lloyd Webber, more

Marco Eagle

JANUARY

‘The Gathering’ – Juan Diaz featured in solo Marco Island exhibition

Marco Island Center for the Arts will present “The Gathering” a solo exhibition artist Juan Diaz. Diaz, a Naples resident, was born in Bogota, Columbia in 1981. He was the recipient of Southwest Florida 2013 FACE Award for Culture & Arts awarded by Gulfshore Life Business Magazine and the 1999 Porter Goss Award. “The Gathering” will be featured in Lauritzen and Rush Galleries Jan. 11-March 2. Information: marcoislandart.com.

Festival of Birds

All month long: With the all-inclusive Festival of Birds’ pass, festival attendees receive exclusive access to all activities, including eight presentations, virtual birding experiences broadcast live and other live-streaming nature activities. The Festival Pass also includes a 15% discount for attendees to use in January towards boat and kayak tours with Rookery Bay's exclusive eco-tour partner, Rising Tide Explorers. Cost: $40 for All-Inclusive festival pass. Register at RookeryBay.org.

‘The Waverly Gallery’

At 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21-23 and 29-30; 3 p.m. Jan. 24 and 31. Joan Jenks Auditorium, Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples. The Studio Players production of Kenneth Lonergan's wrenching, and comic, depiction of a family coming to terms with its free-spirited matriarch's advancing dementia. The play was a Pulitzer Prize finalist. Directed by Paula Keenan. $30.40. Information: thestudioplayers.org or 239-398-9192.

Music of the Night: An Evening of Andrew Lloyd Webber

On Jan. 29, Gulfshore Opera presents “World of Lloyd Webber” for an Opera meets Broadway concert on Marco Island at the United Church of Marco Island. A dynamic trio of versatile artists will perform songs and ensembles from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera,” “Cats,” “Evita,” “Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Aspects of Love” and “Jesus Christ Superstar” throughout the SWFL region. The featured artist is award-winning American tenor John Riesen who has been impressing audiences all over the country with his "heartfelt" singing. Information: Michelle Westley at 239-529-3925 or michelle@gulfshoreopera.org.

FEBRUARY

Left Bank Art Fest

The Left Bank Art Fest will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 14. Walk along the beautiful breezeway and shop jewelry, photography, paintings, ceramics, bronze, wood, sculptures, bronze and handmade custom guitars. The fest is at the Esplanade, 760 North Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Admission and parking are free. Information: 239-290-7927.

Kiwanis Car Show

The planning has started for the Marco Island Car Show hosted by the Kiwanis Club scheduled for Feb. 14. The event is going back to its original “home” at the NCH Healthcare Center at Heathwood Dr. and San Marco Rd. It will be from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Refreshments will be prepared and sold by the San Marco Church Knights of Columbus and Columbiettes. A live DJ will be entertaining the crowd with ‘50s and ‘60s music during the show. The Celtic Spirit Irish Dancers will be back again to show you some great Irish dance routines. They have entertained at this show for 15 years. If you own a vintage, sports, hot rod, muscle or other vehicle you feel is show quality bring it to the show. Entry fee for show cars is $20 and you receive free lunch, spectator fee is $5 and children under 12 are free. Masks are recommended and social distancing will be monitored. Any questions or information, call John DeRosa at 239-272-0816.

Treasures in the Trunk

From 8 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Feb. 20, at San Marco Catholic Church Parish Center parking lot, 851 San Marco Road, Marco Island. It’s an opportunity to sell you new and used items from the trunk of your car. Cost is $20 per parking space. Tables are available for $10. There will be a bake sale and 50/50 drawing. Information: Barbara DeRosa, 239-272-0158, or Mary Cay Moll, 773-368-7275.

ONGOING

Farmers’ Market

Marco Island Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., Wednesdays, 901 Park Avenue, Marco Island. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

Marco Island Bocce League

The Marco Island Bocce League is accepting registrations for the fourth season. The purpose of the league is to provide a coordinated bocce activity for the residents and winter vacationers to the island. The teams may be made up of both genders. No experience is required; therefore, the skill level will vary. A registration form is available on the website at marcoislandbocceleague.com or may be picked up at the Mackle Park front desk. Information: Charles Pineno, 540-336-4121.

Paradise Chess Club

Every Saturday from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Paradise Found Restaurant, 401 Papaya Street, Goodland. All ages and levels welcome. Chess boards and pieces available. Outdoor seating area. Information: yanabcc@gmail.com; 954-918-2302.

MIFA: Call to artists

An expanded outdoor art show is coming to Marco Island Saturday, Feb. 13 and March 20. Held at the Marco Island Historical Museum, the Brushes & Paint & Beyond Art Show will not only bring oil, acrylic and watercolor painters but also artists creating ceramics, sculptures, fiber art, glass, batik, found objects and more. Provided by the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA), the show is held under the eaves of the museum so that tents are not required. Artists who want to show their work in the traditional white tent can do so on the mound in front of the museum. The event is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Interested artists are asked to contact Karen Swanker at 239-331-0987 or Carolyn Burger at 239-248-0435. For more information, visit marcoislandfoundation.org.

Goodland: Call to Artists

The Goodland Civic Associating is seeking applicants for its 9th Annual Harbor Arts & Music Festival, a two-day event, March 13 and 14. Application deadline is Jan. 15. Held in picturesque waterfront MarGood Harbor Park, juried by a selection committee of five professional artists, with musical line-ups coordinated by Rob Brehm (of Billy J & the Big Easy fame), this event has garnered great praise from past artists and attendees alike. The GCA will be following strict CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 and will be certified in event crowd management. Information, or to receive an application, contact event chairperson Tara O'Neill at taraogallery@gmail.com.

Key Marco Cat

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896. The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from now through April 2021. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. 239-395-2233. shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. 239-243-0043. Information: theimag.org.

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

MARCH

Bob Smith Jazz Quintet

From 2 until 4 p.m., March 7, at the Mackle Park airnasium, Marco Island. Bring lawn chairs.

