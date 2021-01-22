3 To Do: Drama surrounding dementia, more

Marco Eagle

1. Now playing: ‘The Waverly Gallery’

The Studio Players production of Kenneth Lonergan's wrenching, and comic, depiction of a family coming to terms with its free-spirited matriarch's advancing dementia. The play was a Pulitzer Prize finalist. Directed by Paula Keenan.

At 7:30 p.m., Jan. 21-23 and 29-30; 3 p.m. Jan. 24 and 31. Joan Jenks Auditorium, Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples.

Admission: $30.40.

Information: thestudioplayers.org or 239-398-9192.

2. Friday: Kiwanis Hold’em Poker Tournament

The Marco Island Kiwanis Clubs’ 3rd Annual Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament is Jan. 22 at Marco Lutheran Church, 525 N. Collier Blvd, Marco Island.

Get ready to have an evening of fun, fellowship and poker. Seating capacity is 140 players so register now.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with free lessons. Tournament starts at 6. To register:

https://marcokiwanis.org/(S(55rpm045l2ztcq55wkpy4b45))/texasholdem

or contact Lucky Lang: LuckyTeamFL@gmail.com.

3. Marco Players: ‘The Spirit of Bay Manor’

“The Spirit of Bay Manor,” a world premiere by Joe Simonelli, takes place in a supposedly haunted house. But, is it really haunted?

Five people gather to prove that the house isn’t haunted. The story line succeeds as a frightening psychological thriller.

“The Spirit of Bay Manor” is on stage now through Jan. 24 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $36 plus $2.50 facility fee.

Information: TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

