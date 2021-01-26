Social Scene: Sports Fishing Club picnic in the park

Submitted

01.20.21

A small but lively group enjoyed the Cuban sandwiches catered by Imperial Meats at Sarazin Park. The members celebrated Pete Arcidiacono's and Ricki Terzis's birthdays with a huge birthday cake. Baiting Beauties co-chair Gloria Robertson and Ricki Terzis had signup sheets for the upcoming Baiting Beauties (women only) fishing tournament to be held in March. Quartermaster Gloria Robertson and husband Ken had a large array of SFC apparel on display to purchase. An enjoyable, relaxing afternoon was enjoyed by all. Dave and Susie Walsh hosted.