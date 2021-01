3 To Do: The Farmers' Market edition

Marco Eagle

1. Saturdays: Golden Gate Community Farmers' Market

Open year-round, Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate.

Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

2. Sundays: South Collier Farmers' Market

Open every Sunday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 6060 Collier Blvd., two miles south of U.S. 41 in the Naples Outlet Collection’s parking lot.

Delicious food, farm-fresh produce, arts and crafts, live music and food trucks in an outside venue. Vendor booths available.

Information: 239-778-7753 or southcollierfarmersmarket.com.

3. Wednesdays: Marco Island Farmers’ Market

Marco Island Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., Wednesdays, 901 Park Avenue, Marco Island.

Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.