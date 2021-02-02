Gene D’Onofrio awarded Rotary Vocational Service Award

Submitted

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime honored Gene D’Onofrio with Rotary’s Vocational Service Award.

Rotary’s commitment to vocational service is built on the highest ethical standards in business and professions. Throughout the world, Rotary is admired for its vocational service and for the time-honored values it instills in all business relationships.

Rotarians contribute mightily to the world when they conduct their work with integrity and always adhere to the Four-Way Test. D’Onofrio exemplifies not only the highest level of Integrity in his business and volunteer and personal life, but also he is the supreme example of “Service Above Self” in the Community at large.

D’Onofrio has abundantly shared his knowledge and skills as a chief financial officer/treasurer/accountant serving as the Rotary club’s treasurer. He goes above and beyond to fulfill all the duties and responsibilities of the treasurer. In addition, D’Onofrio has been a positive, willing and enthusiastic contributing member of the board of directors and officers, Flags for Heroes team, fundraising team, grants co-chair, membership team, screenings and allocations committee, and spirit awards team.

D’Onofrio has also shared his financial expertise with numerous other community organizations including the YMCA and the Marco Island Historical Society.

D’Onofrio is a shining example of service above self in the community at large and fulfills every aspect of Rotary International’s Vocational Service ideas. It is with great love and pride that the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime honors Gene D’Onofrio with Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime Vocational Award.

