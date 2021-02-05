WOW To Do List: Marco Players presents ‘Laugh, Cry, Pee, Repeat!’

Marco Eagle

FEBRUARY

Matt Papa at Marco Church

Contemporary singer, songwriter Matt Papa is currently the guest artist at Marco Church, 875 W. Elkcam Circle, Marco Island. A Christian music hymn writer, worship leader and veteran of record deals with nine albums under his belt. Join Papa as Marco Church, beginning Feb. 7 until March 28; shifts to three worship services: 8 a.m. (worship center), 9 a.m. (fellowship hall) and 10:30 a.m. (worship center). Marco Church follows social distancing guidelines as well as offers livestreaming at MarcoChurch.com. For information call Marco Church at 239-394-8186.

The Marco Players presents ‘Laugh, Cry, Pee, Repeat!’

“Laugh, Cry, Pee, Repeat!,” a premiere by Patti Corsini Caroli, Carole Fenstermacher, and Natalie King, authors with life stories itching to be told. It’s on stage Feb. 10 through Feb. 28, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. and general admission tickets are $38.50 each. Tickets are on sale beginning Jan. 20 at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

Virtual Essentials of Digital Photography Workshop

If you want to get the best pictures possible, and truly understanding your camera’s features, this camera online workshop is for you. The class covers the essentials of your digital camera. From 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Feb. 10. Cost $55. Registration is required at rookerybay.org/events.

‘EDscursions’ Virtual Field Trips

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve staff for a virtual “EDscursion” field trip focused on collection and monitoring methods in marine habitats found in the reserve. Learn about what fisheries monitoring is all about, from fish to crabs. Free. From 9 a.m. until 9:45, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26. Registration is required at rookerybay.org/events/lectures-classes/.

Left Bank Art Fest

The Left Bank Art Fest will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 14. Walk along the beautiful breezeway and shop jewelry, photography, paintings, ceramics, bronze, wood, sculptures, bronze and handmade custom guitars. The fest is at the Esplanade, 760 North Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Admission and parking are free. Information: 239-290-7927.

Kiwanis Car Show

The planning has started for the Marco Island Car Show hosted by the Kiwanis Club scheduled for Feb. 14. The event is going back to its original “home” at the NCH Healthcare Center at Heathwood Dr. and San Marco Rd. It will be from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Refreshments will be prepared and sold by the San Marco Church Knights of Columbus and Columbiettes. A live DJ will be entertaining the crowd with ‘50s and ‘60s music during the show. The Celtic Spirit Irish Dancers will be back again to show you some great Irish dance routines. They have entertained at this show for 15 years. If you own a vintage, sports, hot rod, muscle or other vehicle you feel is show quality bring it to the show. Entry fee for show cars is $20 and you receive free lunch, spectator fee is $5 and children under 12 are free. Masks are recommended and social distancing will be monitored. Any questions or information, call John DeRosa at 239-272-0816.

Rotary’s Flags for Heroes display

A display of nearly 300 American flags will be flown at the corner of San Marco Road and Sand Hill Street, adjacent to the YMCA parking lot, from Feb. 14-19. Each flag honors a hero from every walk of life: Veterans, our military, healthcare workers, police officers, family members, volunteers, teachers, caregivers, friends, sweethearts. Generous community members, businesses and clubs have sponsored these flags and this event.

Flags for Heroes President’s Day event

The opening ceremony will begin promptly at 5 p.m., Monday, Feb. 15. Parking is in the YMCA parking lot off Sand Hill Street. Highlights of this patriotic ceremony will include color guard, “Star Spangled Banner,” fly over by Mick Thorstenson, Navy commander for 23 years, special flags history video, playing of “Taps” by Craig Greusel, followed by tour of the flags. The expansive site allows for safe social distancing and masks are requested.

Virtual binoculars: Beach Birding with Biologists

Southwest Florida is a critical stopover site for thousands of migrating and wintering shorebirds. In this virtual program, Collette Lauzau of Rookery Bay Research Reserve will discuss the life history of these birds and the incredible journeys many of them make annually. Cost $10. From 6 until 7:30 p.m., Feb. 15. Registration is required at rookerybay.org/events/lectures-classes/.

Treasures in the Trunk

From 8 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Feb. 20, at San Marco Catholic Church Parish Center parking lot, 851 San Marco Road, Marco Island. It’s an opportunity to sell you new and used items from the trunk of your car. Cost is $20 per parking space. Tables are available for $10. There will be a bake sale and 50/50 drawing. Information: Barbara DeRosa, 239-272-0158, or Mary Cay Moll, 773-368-7275.

ONGOING

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

‘The Gathering’ – Juan Diaz featured in solo Marco Island exhibition

Marco Island Center for the Arts will present “The Gathering” a solo exhibition artist Juan Diaz. Diaz, a Naples resident, was born in Bogota, Columbia in 1981. He was the recipient of Southwest Florida 2013 FACE Award for Culture & Arts awarded by Gulfshore Life Business Magazine and the 1999 Porter Goss Award. “The Gathering” will be featured in Lauritzen and Rush Galleries now through March 2. Information: marcoislandart.com.

La Petite Gallery artists receptions

La Petite Gallery will feature the amazing journey of art created by Carolyn Burger. Burger will feature works of all different subjects, styles, colors, and size in her exhibition (through Feb. 2). La Petite Gallery will also feature the impressionist inspired works of Pat Perrotti. Perrotti uses her impressionistic style to paint florals, boats, figures, seascapes, and still life (Feb. 9- March 2). Gallery Receptions for both artists Feb. 9, by reservation only and limited to 30 participants. To reserve a place call 239-394-4221.

Farmers’ Market

Marco Island Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., Wednesdays, 901 Park Avenue, Marco Island. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

South Collier Farmers Market

Open every Sunday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 6060 Collier Blvd., two miles south of U.S. 41 in the Naples Outlet Collection’s parking lot. Delicious food, farm-fresh produce, arts and crafts, live music and food trucks in an outside venue. Vendor booths available. Information: 239-778-7753 or southcollierfarmersmarket.com.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Paradise Chess Club

Every Saturday from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Paradise Found Restaurant, 401 Papaya Street, Goodland. All ages and levels welcome. Chess boards and pieces available. Outdoor seating area. Information: yanabcc@gmail.com; 954-918-2302.

MIFA: Call to artists

An expanded outdoor art show is coming to Marco Island Saturday, Feb. 13 and March 20. Held at the Marco Island Historical Museum, the Brushes & Paint & Beyond Art Show will not only bring oil, acrylic and watercolor painters but also artists creating ceramics, sculptures, fiber art, glass, batik, found objects and more. Provided by the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA), the show is held under the eaves of the museum so that tents are not required. Artists who want to show their work in the traditional white tent can do so on the mound in front of the museum. The event is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Interested artists are asked to contact Karen Swanker at 239-331-0987 or Carolyn Burger at 239-248-0435. For more information, visit marcoislandfoundation.org.

Key Marco Cat

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896. The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from now through April 2021. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. 239-395-2233. shellmuseum.org.

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

MARCH

Bob Smith Jazz Quintet

From 2 until 4 p.m., March 7, at the Mackle Park airnasium, Marco Island. Bring lawn chairs.

