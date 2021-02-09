SUBSCRIBE NOW
Social Scene: Cruise Club has shrimp boil

Donna Babb
Special to the Eagle

01.30.21

Elizabeth and Matt Weimer, Lisa Raymer, Judy and Danny Lange

Hungry Cruise Club members met at Rear Commodore Terry and Lisa’s home for a delicious shrimp dinner. 

“Chef Terry” cooked shrimp, sausage, potatoes and corn on the cob in huge vats. All plates were served individually per Covid precautions.

Abundant delicious food, dessert and drinks were enjoyed by all.  

It was a good opportunity to meet and greet new cruise members. Whether it is cocktails on the beach, raft ups or overnight cruise trips, the club has lots of fun.

Jack Babb and Lisa Raymet
Terry Raymer, Bob Madaio, Todd Whitney and Geoff Fahringer
Lisa and Terry Raymer
From left, Tom Dines, Geoff and Kathy Fahringer, Frank Catalono and Jack Babbb