Social Scene: Cruise Club has shrimp boil

Donna Babb

Special to the Eagle

01.30.21

Hungry Cruise Club members met at Rear Commodore Terry and Lisa’s home for a delicious shrimp dinner.

“Chef Terry” cooked shrimp, sausage, potatoes and corn on the cob in huge vats. All plates were served individually per Covid precautions.

Abundant delicious food, dessert and drinks were enjoyed by all.

It was a good opportunity to meet and greet new cruise members. Whether it is cocktails on the beach, raft ups or overnight cruise trips, the club has lots of fun.