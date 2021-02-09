SUBSCRIBE NOW
Social Scene: Marco Island Yacht Club celebrates annual presentation, blessing of fleet

Carol Comeaux
Special to the Eagle
Ellie and Dave Everitt share a laugh with bartender Kathy Tummarello at the blessing of the fleet luncheon.

02.06.21

Despite forecasts of possible rain, the sun was out and it was a beautiful day for Marco Island Yacht Club's annual blessing of the fleet, when 13 boats paraded in review by MIYC Commodore Geoff Walker and his bridge officers.

Yacht Club members onboard Pelican, captained by MIYC Fleet Captain Pete Frazier, waved to viewers on shore after saluting the Committee Boat during Marco Island’s 2021 blessing of the fleet.

Each vessel announced its captain and crew and all received a blessing from Yacht Club Chaplain Alan Sandlin from aboard Paradox, a 52’ trawler owned by Yacht Club Bridge officers David Randall and Shelly Derrough.

The Blessing of the Fleet is a traditional invocation of good fortune for boaters. The vessels began to assemble in the Marco River between Factory Bay and the Jolley Bridge beginning at 10 a.m. and then paraded past the Marco Island Yacht Club at 11.

The nautical parade was led by Irish Mist, a 65’ ocean cruiser, owned by past Commodore Ray Rosenberg. In addition to members’ boats, participants included two boats from the local Power Squadron, the Marco Island Princess, and the Marco Island Police boat. 

Onboard Sea-Quel, MIYC members, from left, Tom Jobe, Gerry Gorman, Bruce Kraemer, Neil Bretthauer and Ellie Everitt enjoy the morning’s events.
Irish Mist, captained by MIYC Past Commodore Ray Rosenberg, led the procession of vessels past the committee boat, Paradox.