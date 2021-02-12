3 To Do: Players 'Laugh,' art fest, more

Marco Eagle

1. Now on stage: The Marco Players presents ‘Laugh, Cry, Pee, Repeat!’

“Laugh, Cry, Pee, Repeat!,” a premiere by Patti Corsini Caroli, Carole Fenstermacher, and Natalie King, authors with life stories itching to be told. It’s on stage now through Feb. 28, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

Shows are Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. and general admission tickets are $38.50 each. Tickets are on sale beginning Jan. 20 at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

2. Left Bank Art Fest

The Left Bank Art Fest will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 14. Walk along the beautiful breezeway and shop jewelry, photography, paintings, ceramics, bronze, wood, sculptures, bronze and handmade custom guitars.

The fest is at the Esplanade, 760 North Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Admission and parking are free.

Information: 239-290-7927.

3. Matt Papa at Marco Church

Contemporary singer, songwriter Matt Papa is currently the guest artist at Marco Church, 875 W. Elkcam Circle, Marco Island.

A Christian music hymn writer, worship leader and veteran of record deals with nine albums under his belt. Join Papa as Marco Church, now through March 28; shifts to three worship services: 8 a.m. (worship center), 9 a.m. (fellowship hall) and 10:30 a.m. (worship center).

Marco Church follows social distancing guidelines as well as offers livestreaming at MarcoChurch.com. For information call Marco Church at 239-394-8186.

More:WOW To Do List: Kiwanis Car Show, more