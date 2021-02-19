3 To Do: A treasure hunt, more

Marco Eagle

1. Saturday: Treasures in the Trunk

From 8 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Feb. 20, at San Marco Catholic Church Parish Center parking lot, 851 San Marco Road, Marco Island.

It’s an opportunity to sell you new and used items from the trunk of your car. Cost is $20 per parking space. Tables are available for $10.

There will be a bake sale and 50/50 drawing.

Information: Barbara DeRosa, 239-272-0158, or Mary Cay Moll, 773-368-7275.

2. Matt Papa at Marco Church

Contemporary singer, songwriter Matt Papa is currently the guest artist at Marco Church, 875 W. Elkcam Circle, Marco Island.

A Christian music hymn writer, worship leader and veteran of record deals with nine albums under his belt. Join Papa as Marco Church, now through March 28; shifts to three worship services: 8 a.m. (worship center), 9 a.m. (fellowship hall) and 10:30 a.m. (worship center).

Marco Church follows social distancing guidelines as well as offers livestreaming at MarcoChurch.com.

Information: 239-394-8186.

3. The Marco Players presents ‘Laugh, Cry, Pee, Repeat!’

“Laugh, Cry, Pee, Repeat!,” a premiere by Patti Corsini Caroli, Carole Fenstermacher, and Natalie King, authors with life stories itching to be told. It’s on stage now through Feb. 28, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

Shows are Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. and general admission tickets are $38.50 each.

Tickets at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

