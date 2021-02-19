WOW To Do List: Farmers' markets and more

Marco Eagle

FEBRUARY

5th Annual Singin’ Broadway

Southwest Florida's most talented singers are back again on the Marco stage at the Marco Presbyterian Church, 875 W. Elkcam Circle, Marco Island. “Singin’ Broadway” features songs from your favorite Broadway musicals. By attending you will help us save our theater. The shows are Feb. 25-27 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday and 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 on Saturday. Information: theateronmarco.com.

Farmers’ Market

Marco Island Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., Wednesdays, 901 Park Avenue, Marco Island. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

South Collier Farmers' Market

Open every Sunday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 6060 Collier Blvd., two miles south of U.S. 41 in the Naples Outlet Collection’s parking lot. Delicious food, farm-fresh produce, arts and crafts, live music and food trucks in an outside venue. Vendor booths available. Information: 239-778-7753 or southcollierfarmersmarket.com.

Golden Gate Community Farmers' Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

ONGOING

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

‘The Gathering’ – Juan Diaz featured in solo Marco Island exhibition

Marco Island Center for the Arts will present “The Gathering” a solo exhibition artist Juan Diaz. Diaz, a Naples resident, was born in Bogota, Columbia in 1981. He was the recipient of Southwest Florida 2013 FACE Award for Culture & Arts awarded by Gulfshore Life Business Magazine and the 1999 Porter Goss Award. “The Gathering” will be featured in Lauritzen and Rush Galleries now through March 2. Information: marcoislandart.com.

La Petite Gallery artists receptions

La Petite Gallery will feature the amazing journey of art created by Carolyn Burger. Burger will feature works of all different subjects, styles, colors, and size in her exhibition (through Feb. 2). La Petite Gallery will also feature the impressionist inspired works of Pat Perrotti. Perrotti uses her impressionistic style to paint florals, boats, figures, seascapes, and still life (Feb. 9- March 2). Gallery Receptions for both artists Feb. 9, by reservation only and limited to 30 participants. To reserve a place call 239-394-4221.

Paradise Chess Club

Every Saturday from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Paradise Found Restaurant, 401 Papaya Street, Goodland. All ages and levels welcome. Chess boards and pieces available. Outdoor seating area. Information: yanabcc@gmail.com; 954-918-2302.

Key Marco Cat

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896. The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from now through April 2021. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. 239-395-2233. shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. 239-243-0043. Information: theimag.org.

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

MARCH

Bob Smith Jazz Quintet

From 2 until 4 p.m., March 7, at the Mackle Park airnasium, Marco Island. Bring lawn chairs.

Harbor Arts & Music Festival

The Goodland Civic Association’s 9th Annual Harbor Arts & Music Festival, a two-day event, is March 13 and 14. Held in picturesque waterfront MarGood Harbor Park, juried by a selection committee of five professional artists, with musical line-ups coordinated by Rob Brehm (of Billy J & the Big Easy fame), this event has garnered great praise from past artists and attendees alike. The GCA will be following strict CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 and will be certified in event crowd management. Information, or to receive an application, contact event chairperson Tara O'Neill at taraogallery@gmail.com.

Brushes & Paint & Beyond Art Show

An expanded outdoor art show is coming to Marco Island Saturday, March 20. Held at the Marco Island Historical Museum, the Brushes & Paint & Beyond Art Show will not only bring oil, acrylic and watercolor painters but also artists creating ceramics, sculptures, fiber art, glass, batik, found objects and more. Provided by the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA), the show is held under the eaves of the museum so that tents are not required. Artists who want to show their work in the traditional white tent can do so on the mound in front of the museum. The event is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Interested artists are asked to contact Karen Swanker at 239-331-0987 or Carolyn Burger at 239-248-0435. For more information, visit marcoislandfoundation.org.

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the WOW To Do List at marconews.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.