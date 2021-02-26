Kiwanis Club off to successful 2021

Submitted

The Kiwanis Club of Marco Island, after holding two very successful events, our 3rd Annual Texas Hold-em Tournament on Jan. 22 and our 17th Annual Kiwanis Car Show on Feb. 14. The club continues to meet weekly for breakfast meetings to learn from speakers who contribute to the quality of community life.

The Feb. 4 speaker was Denia Campos who reviewed the work of the SW Florida Workforce Development Board, which assists people looking for work or looking to upgrade their skill sets.

The Feb. 11 speaker was Kari Hodgson and associates from the Recycling Department/Solid and Hazardous Waste Management of Collier County who spoke about our outstanding recycling program and how it contributes to the preservation of environmental quality.

The Feb. 18 speaker was Charlette Roman, former Marco Island City Councilor and current governor- appointed chair of the South Florida Water Management District, who highlighted their programs with waste management, toxic runoff, recycling, and water quality issues.

Kiwanis meets each Thursday morning at 7 a.m. for a breakfast meeting at Stonewalls.