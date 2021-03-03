SUBSCRIBE NOW
LIFE

Social Scene: Italian American Society of Marco Island goes to the Broadway Palm Theater

Submitted

02-24-21 

Diana and Domenick Cangemi, Tina DiBiase and Kay Cannata posing for the camera.

The Italian American Society of Marco Island went off island to the Broadway Palm Dinner Theater's "On Your Feet!" musical in Fort Myers. It was a great time with a luncheon feast and a jukebox musical story of Grammy Award winning duo Gloria and Emilio Estefan from their humble beginnings to stardom. The IAS members remember well the songs of the ‘80s and nodded with approval as the cast did their routines.

Jenny and Carlos Garcia, Judy & John Hoffman, Barbara and John Lovera are all smiles.
Antonietta Johnson and Tom Martin enjoying the music.
Rita Schaeffer having a grand time.