Social Scene: Italian American Society of Marco Island goes to the Broadway Palm Theater

02-24-21

The Italian American Society of Marco Island went off island to the Broadway Palm Dinner Theater's "On Your Feet!" musical in Fort Myers. It was a great time with a luncheon feast and a jukebox musical story of Grammy Award winning duo Gloria and Emilio Estefan from their humble beginnings to stardom. The IAS members remember well the songs of the ‘80s and nodded with approval as the cast did their routines.