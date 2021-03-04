Launch project: Fill the space/time capsule

Submitted

In 2020, Marco Island Center for the Arts celebrated 50 years of bringing art to Marco and beyond. It was to be a party that would last all year. The space/time capsule was waiting to be filled with memorabilia, pictures, letters, stories, items and more. And then it happened, a global pandemic. And the world turned upside down.

This year, the campaign to load the space/time capsule is being relaunched and the center needs you. The decision was made to not seal the capsule until early 2022 so there is time to create a legacy and launch your voice into the future. There are so many ways you, your family, your friends, your organization and your business can participate.

The monthly online contest

Each month there will be an online contest with a new theme. The monthly contest themes will go out via Marco Island Center for the Arts email blast, Marco Island Center for the Arts social media and will be on the art center website.

Entries can be either submitted via email to info@marcoislandart.org or dropped off at the Art Center. The rules for the monthly contests can be downloaded from Marco Island Center for the Arts’ website https://marcoislandart.org/space-time-capsule/ as well as the themes for each month.

While there will be a drawing to select one winner each month who will receive a special prize, any submission may be chosen to appear in the Art Center’s newsletter, social media, collateral or website.

Besides the monthly contests, additional items can be put in the Space/Time Capsule in accordance with the submission guidelines and may include images, creative writing, artwork and memorabilia. All items must be accompanied by the submission form.

The general submission guidelines and forms can also be found at https://marcoislandart.org/space-time-capsule/.

Monthly themes