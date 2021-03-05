3 To Do: Cat talk, Stern Series, more

Marco Eagle

1. Zoom In: ‘A Second Shot at Life’: The Key Marco Cat

At 2 p.m., March 5, Marco Island Historical Society Curator of Collections Austin J. Bell traces the 12,000-mile journey that the Key Marco Cat has made since its discovery on Marco Island in 1896 by archaeologist and anthropologist Frank Hamilton Cushing.

The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is handicapped accessible.

Face coverings are required for entry, and social distancing and sanitizing practices are being followed.

Visit themihs.org or call 239-389-6447 for reservations. The presentations are free, space is limited to the first 100 to register.

2. Sunday: Left Bank Art Fest

The Left Bank Art Fest will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, March 7. Walk along the beautiful breezeway and shop jewelry, photography, paintings, ceramics, bronze, wood, sculptures, bronze and handmade custom guitars. The fest is at the Esplanade, 760 North Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Admission and parking are free. Information: 239-290-7927.

3. Saul I. Stern Cultural Series: Singer and comedian Frank Del Pizzo

The third event of the 27th year of the Saul I. Stern Cultural Series of the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island takes place at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 6 via live streaming.

It features Frank Del Pizzo, singer and comedian, who performs in Las Vegas, has appeared on ABC and A&E and a variety of comedy clubs. A native of New Jersey, Del Pizzo now makes his home in Fort Myers. He has the ability to turn ordinary events into hilarious comedy routines and his splendid voice thrills the audience.

Information: marcojcmi.com.

