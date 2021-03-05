Calusa Garden Club recognized as a Blue Zones Project organization

Sara Wolf

Calusa Garden Club publicity chairperson and president

On March 1, Calusa Garden Club officially became a recognized Blue Zones organization of the Southwest Florida Blue Zones Project.

At the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held at Calusa Park Butterfly Garden on Winterberry Drive, Blue Zones Associations Lead Chante Pemberton looked on as Calusa Garden Club members Susan Neustadt and Cindy Adams held the Blue Zones Project banner and the symbolic blue ribbon while Garden Club Blue Zones Project Chair Sharon Lewis cut the ribbon. About a dozen Calusa Garden Club members gathered to celebrate the symbolic joining of the Club with the Blue Zones Project.

Calusa Garden Club’s Blue Zones Project Chair Sharon Lewis welcomed Pemberton and said that Calusa Garden Club is delighted to join the Blue Zones Project and to contribute to Marco Island becoming a “Blue Zones City.” Lewis said the club members want to foster the principles of well-being – the members are already socially connected and work together for common goals and look forward to working on additional Blue Zones Project goals.

“Joining the Blue Zones Project will encourage our Calusa Garden Club members to focus on the aspects of well-being that we currently participate in, such as being connected with others with common goals. We also hope our members branch out into other Blue Zones Project goals, such as exercising together and promoting vegetable and herb growing in our home gardens to promote healthy eating.”

Pemberton welcomed Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island to the Southwest Florida Blue Zones Project, stating, “Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island is a perfect fit as a recognized Blue Zones organization because it is a “moai” – which means “a group meeting for a common purpose.” Calusa Garden Club’s group of like-minded people who have common interests in gardening, the environment, and floral design are socially connected, and they work together for common goals, as evidenced by this beautiful Calusa Park Butterfly Garden.”

Calusa Garden Club is a member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs and membership is open to those interested in horticulture, floral design and environmental matters residing 5 months or more in Collier County.

Calusa Garden Club meets October through April. Contact the Garden Club at calusagardenclub@aol.com, or visit the Garden Club’s website calusa.org, or its Facebook page Calusa Garden Club.

Susan LaGrotta took the photo of Sharon Lewis, Sara Wolf, and Chante Pemberton and gives reprint permission. Maria Lamb took the group photo and the photo of the Blue Zones Project Certificate, and gives reprint permission.

