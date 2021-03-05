WOW To Do List: Virtual essentials of digital photography workshop, more

Marco Eagle

MARCH

Taste of Greece

From noon until 7 p.m., Friday, March 5 and March 12, at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 7100 Airport Road N., Naples. Menu offers traditional Greek fare, including lamb or chicken gyros with fries for $10 and two pieces of baklava for $8. Information: 239-591-3430 or stkatherine.net.

‘Evita’

March 5 and 6 at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s award-winning musical follows the life of Argentine political leader Eva Perón. Mariand Torres, who played Elphaba in the national tour of "Wicked," joins the Gulf Coast Symphony in the lead role as Eva Perón. Dan Domenech, a veteran of touring productions for "Rent," "Sister Act" and "Kinky Boots," plays Che. $69 and $55. Information: GulfCoastSymphony.org or 239-481-4849.

Bob Smith Jazz Quintet

From 2 until 4 p.m., March 7, at the Mackle Park airnasium, Marco Island. Bring lawn chairs.

‘Footloose: The Musical’

Runs through March 7 at Baker Park, 50 Riverside Circle, Naples. Naples Players with direction and choreography by husband and wife duo Dawn Lebrecht Fornara and Charles Fornara. Patrons asked to bring their own outdoor seating and required to main social distance from others. Performances are Wednesday-Sunday. Information: NaplesPlayers.org or 239-263-7990.

Virtual essentials of digital photography workshop

From 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., March 9 and April 13. If you want to get the best pictures possible, and truly understanding your camera’s features, this camera online workshop is for you. The class covers the essentials of your digital camera. You will learn how to use your camera's shutter, aperture, ISO control and the drive modes to create images with impact and creativity. Sonny Saunders has over 35 years of experience in photography and instruction and is renowned for his ability to communicate to a wide variety of students. Cost: $55. Registration is required. Information: rookerybay.org/events.

Shell Show

Marco Island Shell Club is holding their Spring Shell Art Sale on Friday, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., March 12 and Saturday, March 13. The sale will be held outdoors at the New Life Community Church located at 489 West Elkcam Circle (across from Veterans Park). Social distancing and masks are requested. Information: marcoshellclub.com.

‘EDscursions’ virtual field trip

From 9 until 9:45 a.m., March 12 and April 9, entitled “Finding Fish;” March 26, “Changing Shorelines;” April 23, “Fire on the Florida Landscape.” Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve staff for a virtual “EDscursion” field trip focused on collection and monitoring methods in marine habitats found in the reserve. Learn about what fisheries monitoring is all about, from fish to crabs. With seasonality and tidal changes, you never know what we might catch! Rookery Bay’s “EDscursions” take online participants on virtual field trips through live-streaming technology to explore the waters and uplands of Rookery Bay’s 110,000 acres. No cost. Registration is required. Information: rookerybay.org/events.

Harbor Arts & Music Festival

The 9th Annual Harbor Arts & Music Festival is from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., March 13 and 14, at MarGood Harbor Park, 321 Pear Tree Avenue, Goodland. Produced by the Goodland Civic Association, 501(c)3, and Collier County Parks and Recreation. A juried fine arts and crafts show featuring world class artists in a wide and wild assortment of media, live music, and creative food vendors. Star of stage and screen, JRobert, has gathered an A-list of musicians appearing live from the MarGood sound stage. Food, great art, and great music all within the boundaries of picturesque waterfront MarGood Harbor Park, 321Pear Tree Ave., Goodland. Information: taraogallery@gmail.com.

Zoom In: ‘Marjorie Carr, Female Environmentalist’

At 2 p.m., March 15, - Dr. Peggy MacDonald, public historian and adjunct professor at Stetson University and Indian River State College, presents the fascinating story of environmentalist Marjorie Carr. Dr. MacDonald’s book, Marjorie Harris Carr: Defender of Florida’s Environment, examines the inspiring life of this noted activist for the environment who used the power of the pen and grassroots activism to protect Florida’s wildlife and wild places. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is handicapped accessible. Face coverings are required for entry, and social distancing and sanitizing practices are being followed.

Virtual binoculars: Beach birding with biologists

From 6 until 7:30 p.m., March 16 and April 16. Southwest Florida is a critical stopover site for thousands of migrating and wintering shorebirds. In this virtual program, Collette Lauzau of Rookery Bay Research Reserve will discuss the life history of these birds and the incredible journeys many of them make annually. Cost: $10. Registration is required. Information: rookerybay.org/events.

MIFA: Brushes & Paint & Beyond tists

An expanded outdoor art show is coming to Marco Island Saturday, March 20. Held at the Marco Island Historical Museum, the Brushes & Paint & Beyond Art Show will not only bring oil, acrylic and watercolor painters but also artists creating ceramics, sculptures, fiber art, glass, batik, found objects and more. Provided by the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA), the show is held under the eaves of the museum so that tents are not required. Artists who want to show their work in the traditional white tent can do so on the mound in front of the museum. The event is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Interested artists are asked to contact Karen Swanker at 239-331-0987 or Carolyn Burger at 239-248-0435. Information: marcoislandfoundation.org.

Family Camp Out

March 27-28, family campout is the perfect way to get familiar with tent camping while staying safe, local and socially distant! Families can experience the outdoors while also enjoying some fun, socially distant activities! Each family will be assigned their own campsite with a maximum of 8 people per site. This is a non-campfire campout. Participants are required to bring their own camping gear. Cost: $35. Registration is required. Information: rookerybay.org/events.

ONGOING

Matt Papa at Marco Church

Contemporary singer, songwriter Matt Papa is currently the guest artist at Marco Church, 875 W. Elkcam Circle, Marco Island. A Christian music hymn writer, worship leader and veteran of record deals with nine albums under his belt. Join Papa as Marco Church, now through March 28; shifts to three worship services: 8 a.m. (worship center), 9 a.m. (fellowship hall) and 10:30 a.m. (worship center). Marco Church follows social distancing guidelines as well as offers livestreaming at MarcoChurch.com. Information: 239-394-8186.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Farmers’ Market

Marco Island Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., Wednesdays, 901 Park Avenue, Marco Island. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

South Collier Farmers Market

Open every Sunday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 6060 Collier Blvd., two miles south of U.S. 41 in the Naples Outlet Collection’s parking lot. Delicious food, farm-fresh produce, arts and crafts, live music and food trucks in an outside venue. Vendor booths available. Information: 239-778-7753 or southcollierfarmersmarket.com.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Paradise Chess Club

Every Saturday from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Paradise Found Restaurant, 401 Papaya Street, Goodland. All ages and levels welcome. Chess boards and pieces available. Outdoor seating area. Information: yanabcc@gmail.com; 954-918-2302.

Key Marco Cat

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896. The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from now through April 2021. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. 239-395-2233. shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. 239-243-0043. Information: theimag.org.

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

