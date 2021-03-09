3 To Do: Shell show, Greek food and a home show

Marco Eagle

1. This weekend: Home and garden show

The 16th Semi-Annual Naples Area Home & Garden Show is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, March 12, and Saturday, March 13, at the New Hope Event Center, 7675 Davis Blvd., East Naples.

It features more than 60 local and regional companies displaying and presenting products and services. Free admission and parking. CDC guidelines will be observed; masks will be provided to those without them.

Information: hgshows.net.

2. Taste of Greece at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church

From noon until 7 p.m., Friday, March 12, at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 7100 Airport Road N., Naples. Menu offers traditional Greek fare, including lamb or chicken gyros with fries for $10 and two pieces of baklava for $8. Information: 239-591-3430 or stkatherine.net.

3. Friday: Spring Shell Art Sale

Marco Island Shell Club is holding their Spring Shell Art Sale on Friday, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., March 12 and Saturday, March 13.

The sale will be held outdoors at the New Life Community Church located at 489 West Elkcam Circle (across from Veterans Park). Social distancing and masks are requested.

Information: marcoshellclub.com.

