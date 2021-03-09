She talks to dead people: 'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo discusses pandemic, more before Marco Island shows

Theresa Caputo realizes some may find what she does for a living a bit unbelievable.

“I’m the first one to say what I do is crazy," Caputo said in a recent telephone interview.

Known as the "Long Island Medium," she has starred on her own show on TLC by the same name for a decade. She affirms that she can communicate with the dead.

Caputo will appear at four shows March 13-14 on Marco Island (see more information below), which include safety guidelines such as wearing face coverings.

“This isn’t about whether you believe in me," Caputo said. "I want people to believe in themselves and in an afterlife, that what they feel about a loved one is real.

“You know what you’ve experienced, you know what you've felt, you know what you feel."

Her live show, "Theresa Caputo Live: The Platinum Experience," comes to the Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort and Spa. Each show is about 90 minutes, where Caputo said she begins with a five-minute talk explaining what to expect.

She'll then walk through the room and a spirit will move her in front of someone in the audience who has lost a loved one.

"With large groups like this, it’s an experience," Caputo said.

She saw her first soul at age 4, recalling that she told her mom as a child that she "didn't feel right, didn't belong."

"No one ever made a big deal about the things I would say or talk about, they just kind of embraced it," Caputo said. "I thought everyone was feeling the same things I was.

“I was born this way; I don’t know anything different.”

As she grew older and became a mother, she came to terms with what she calls "her gift" and her faith as a Catholic.

She began her spiritual readings about the time 9/11 happened nearly 20 years ago. And with the pandemic, people are struggling with the unexpected loss people they cherish, Caputo said.

“I find it interesting how, in the same way, people died that day and didn’t know what happened to their loved ones," she said.

Similar Sept. 11, 2001, many in the past year didn't know what the final moments were like for family members and friends who died from COVID-19.

Yet in readings, she found that people who died were not alone because nurses and other health-care workers were by their side, Caputo said.

“I have a greater respect for the frontline workers and I always had such respect," she said.

Caputo pointed to one mother who had died from COVID that she was channeling. During a reading with the woman's daughter, the deceased conveyed to Caputo that a nurse came into her room and the woman told the nurse how her daughter had just called, and they had a conversation and discussed a favorite song.

“How in the world would I know that?" Caputo said.

When she's in contact with the dead, Caputo said, she doesn't see or hear them. It's a feeling or energy, and Caputo said she'll often physically experience how they died, such as shortness of breath or pain in a certain part of her body.

Caputo said she's never had an angry spirit; before she began doing readings, she asked God, "if this is my soul's journey," then she only wants to channel positive information that will help someone.

Oftentimes, when a soul comes forward, it will apologize for their actions when they were alive.

“There’s times when spirit has come through and says, ‘I was a jerk.' " Caputo said. “We’re the ones suffering left here in the physical world, not them.”

As for her skeptics, Caputo finds them everywhere. On her TV show, many tell her upfront that they don't believe in what she does.

After a reading, they’ve often changed their opinion about her as a medium.

"Spirit talks about things that there’s no way I would know about or talk about," she explained.

“I make what I do look very easy. It’s not. It’s the hardest thing to do, to stand in front of them and channel their loved ones. It’s heartwreching. There’s some days I go back to my room after a reading, where I cry for an hour straight.”

Caputo said she's looking forward to her first-ever visit to Marco Island, noting she has family and friends in Cape Coral. She also said her 30-year-old son Larry — who's been featured on the show since it first aired in 2011 — will join her.

She's also excited about doing live shows again, with the first ones of 2021 a few weeks ago in Arizona.

"I say to people this is such a huge sign of hope, of us getting back to the new normal," Caputo said.

“If you’re not sure, just come and check out the show. People will say, 'I didn't know what to expect. I didn't personally get read but what I witnessed was life changing.'

"You can feel the healing.”

If you go

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo