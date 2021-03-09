Social Scene: Marco Cruise Club cruises to Captiva and Fort Myers

Submitted

The Marco Cruise Club recently enjoyed a trip to Lee County featuring a caravan of five boats traveling up the coastline to Captiva and Fort Myers.

Boaters first docked at beautiful South Seas Resort on Captiva Island for two nights. The group enjoyed several outdoor activities such as riding bikes to the Ding Darling wildlife refuge, followed by a group dinner at Doc Fords.

The floating caravan then headed up the Okeechobee Waterway to Legacy Harbour Marina in Fort Myers for another two nights. Many took advantage of the local sights such as the Edison and Ford Winter Estates.

Marco Cruise Club hosts a membership over one hundred seafaring islanders who enjoy social activities on both land and sea. For more information visit the club’s website at www/marcocruiseclub.com or email dprocopio@aol.com.