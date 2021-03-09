Social Scene: Yacht Club boats compete in a Marco Island ‘Sea Hunt’

Submitted

On a sunny and clear day last week, eight Marco Island Yacht Club boats gathered in Smokehouse Bay to compete in the Club’s 5th Annual Nautical Scavenger Hunt. Teams of six to eight people onboard each boat had to identify 55 targets on the shoreline and snap a photo to land them. Clues were divided into five zones to narrow down each search area. The contest kicked off at noon, with 4 p.m. as the cutoff deadline.

Teams had to unravel what each clue meant, then find and photograph the target. A clue for the Pier 81 Condominiums on Factory Bay was: “It may be called a pier but these vertical twin beauties adorn a factory skyline."

The winning team was aboard Lily, skippered by Commodore Geoff Walker, who managed to finish the entire course an hour and a half ahead of the deadline. His sleuth crew included his wife, Cinda, Chuck and Meredith Downton, Russ Doeringer and Cara DuBay.