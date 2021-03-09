WOW To Do List: See the Ben Allen Band and more

Marco Eagle

MARCH

‘Evening on Fifth’

From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11, on Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples. Free. Enjoy live musical performances along sidewalk. Restaurants and bars offering specials on dining and drinks. Evenings on Fifth are every second Thursday of the month. Information: 239-692-8436 or FifthAvenueSouth.com.

More:3 To Do: Shell show, Greek food and a home show

Craig Shoemaker at Off the Hook

The comedian performs March 11-14 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 6 p.m. Thursday, March 11; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 12, and Saturday, March 13; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 14. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

‘Sinatra & Beyond’

At 8 p.m. March 12 and 13 and 2 p.m. March 13 (Hayes Hall only). Hayes Hall and Norris Garden, Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Naples Philharmonic with special guest Tony DeSare, vocals and piano, doing crooner favorites. $75. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

‘EDscursions’ virtual field trip

From 9 until 9:45 a.m., March 12 and April 9, entitled “Finding Fish; “March 26, “Changing Shorelines; “April 23, “Fire on the Florida Landscape. “Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve staff for a virtual “EDscursion “field trip focused on collection and monitoring methods in marine habitats found in the reserve. Learn about what fisheries monitoring is all about, from fish to crabs. With seasonality and tidal changes, you never know what we might catch! Rookery Bay’s “EDscursions “take online participants on virtual field trips through live-streaming technology to explore the waters and uplands of Rookery Bay’s 110,000 acres. No cost. Registration is required. Information: rookerybay.org/events.

‘On Golden Pond’

At 7:30 p.m., Thursdays-Saturdays, and 3 p.m., Sundays March 12-April 4, Joan Jenks Auditorium and Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples. Comedy and drama in the relationship of a headstrong adult daughter to her parents, who are looking for tranquility in their twilight years. Bu with that comes the need for truth-telling. $30. thestudioplayers.org.

Jets vs. Sharks

See the famed musical “West Side Story” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 12, at the Baker Park Stage, 50 Riverside Circle, Naples. Concert rendition of the famous musical, with hits such as “Tonight,” “I Feel Pretty “ and “Maria,” featuring the Opera Naples Festival Orchestra and music director Ramón Tebar. Part of the Opera Naples Under the Stars Festival. $25-$125; discounts for multiple event tickets. Information: operanaples.org or 239-963-9050.

See the Ben Allen Band

He performed in front of a national TV audience late last year on “The Voice, “and now Ben Allen is back in town with his bandmates. They perform 8 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Dogtooth Sports and Music Bar, 5310 Shirley St., Naples. $20 at the door. No reservations, first come, first serve. Information: dogtoothnaples.com.

Home and garden show

The 16th Semi-Annual Naples Area Home & Garden Show is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, March 12, and Saturday, March 13, at the New Hope Event Center, 7675 Davis Blvd., East Naples. It features more than 60 local and regional companies displaying and presenting products and services. Free admission and parking. CDC guidelines will be observed; masks will be provided to those without them. Information: hgshows.net.

Harbor Arts & Music Festival

The 9th Annual Harbor Arts & Music Festival is from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., March 13 and 14, at MarGood Harbor Park, 321 Pear Tree Avenue, Goodland. Produced by the Goodland Civic Association, 501(c)3, and Collier County Parks and Recreation. A juried fine arts and crafts show featuring world class artists in a wide and wild assortment of media, live music, and creative food vendors. Star of stage and screen, JRobert, has gathered an A-list of musicians appearing live from the MarGood sound stage. Food, great art, and great music all within the boundaries of picturesque waterfront MarGood Harbor Park, 321Pear Tree Ave., Goodland. Information: taraogallery@gmail.com.

Long Island Medium

“Theresa Caputo Live: The Platinum Experience, “comes to the Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort, 560 S. Collier Blvd., at 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, March 13, and Sunday, March 14. Tickets from $125. Information: theresacaputo.com.

Zoom In: ‘Marjorie Carr, Female Environmentalist’

At 2 p.m., March 15, Dr. Peggy MacDonald, public historian and adjunct professor at Stetson University and Indian River State College, presents the fascinating story of environmentalist Marjorie Carr. Dr. MacDonald’s book, Marjorie Harris Carr: Defender of Florida’s Environment, examines the inspiring life of this noted activist for the environment who used the power of the pen and grassroots activism to protect Florida’s wildlife and wild places. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is handicapped accessible. Face coverings are required for entry, and social distancing and sanitizing practices are being followed.

Virtual binoculars: Beach birding with biologists

From 6 until 7:30 p.m., March 16 and April 16. Southwest Florida is a critical stopover site for thousands of migrating and wintering shorebirds. In this virtual program, Collette Lauzau of Rookery Bay Research Reserve will discuss the life history of these birds and the incredible journeys many of them make annually. Cost: $10. Registration is required. Information: rookerybay.org/events.

MIFA: Brushes & Paint & Beyond

An expanded outdoor art show is coming to Marco Island Saturday, March 20. Held at the Marco Island Historical Museum, the Brushes & Paint & Beyond Art Show will not only bring oil, acrylic and watercolor painters but also artists creating ceramics, sculptures, fiber art, glass, batik, found objects and more. Provided by the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA), the show is held under the eaves of the museum so that tents are not required. Artists who want to show their work in the traditional white tent can do so on the mound in front of the museum. The event is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Interested artists are asked to contact Karen Swanker at 239-331-0987 or Carolyn Burger at 239-248-0435. Information: marcoislandfoundation.org.

Naples Brass Concert

At 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at North Naples Church, 600 Goodlette Road N., Naples. Tickets $25 for reserved seating, free general admission. Information: 239-593-7600 or nnchurch.org.

Family Camp Out

March 27-28, family campout is the perfect way to get familiar with tent camping while staying safe, local and socially distant! Families can experience the outdoors while also enjoying some fun, socially distant activities! Each family will be assigned their own campsite with a maximum of 8 people per site. This is a non-campfire campout. Participants are required to bring their own camping gear. Cost: $35. Registration is required. Information: rookerybay.org/events.

Little River Band

At 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. Tickets from $40, parking $20. Information: hertzarena.com or 239-948-7825.

ONGOING

Matt Papa at Marco Church

Contemporary singer, songwriter Matt Papa is currently the guest artist at Marco Church, 875 W. Elkcam Circle, Marco Island. A Christian music hymn writer, worship leader and veteran of record deals with nine albums under his belt. Join Papa as Marco Church, now through March 28; shifts to three worship services: 8 a.m. (worship center), 9 a.m. (fellowship hall) and 10:30 a.m. (worship center). Marco Church follows social distancing guidelines as well as offers livestreaming at MarcoChurch.com. Information: 239-394-8186.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Paradise Chess Club

Every Saturday from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Paradise Found Restaurant, 401 Papaya Street, Goodland. All ages and levels welcome. Chess boards and pieces available. Outdoor seating area. Information: yanabcc@gmail.com; 954-918-2302.

Key Marco Cat

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896. The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from now through April 2021. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. 239-395-2233. shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. 239-243-0043. Information: theimag.org.

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Farmers’ Market

Marco Island Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., Wednesdays, 901 Park Avenue, Marco Island. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

South Collier Farmers Market

Open every Sunday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 6060 Collier Blvd., two miles south of U.S. 41 in the Naples Outlet Collection’s parking lot. Delicious food, farm-fresh produce, arts and crafts, live music and food trucks in an outside venue. Vendor booths available. Information: 239-778-7753 or southcollierfarmersmarket.com.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

St. Paul’s Farmers Market

From 8 a.m. until noon Saturdays, through April 10 at 3901 Davis Blvd., Naples. Information: 239-643-0197 and saintpaulsnaples.org.

Bonita Shores Club Farmers Market

Open 3-6 p.m., Wednesdays, through June in the parking lot of the Bonita Shores Club, 315 West Ave., Bonita Springs, featuring local produce from Inyoni Organic Farm in Naples.

Bonita Springs Farmers Market

Open 8 a.m.-noon, Saturdays, through April 24 at The Promenade at Bonita Bay, 26795 S. Bay Drive, Bonita Springs. Free parking throughout the plaza. More at facebook.com/bonitaspringsfarmersmarketpromenade.

Coconut Point Farmers Market

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays through April 29 (closed Thanksgiving) in the area in front of Panera. Parking is free throughout the shopping center. Visit facebook.com/coconutpointfarmersmarket for vendors and more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

South Collier Farmers Market

Open every Sunday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 6060 Collier Blvd., two miles south of U.S. 41 in the Naples Outlet Collection’s parking lot. Delicious food, farm-fresh produce, arts & crafts, live music and food trucks in an outside venue. It is a whole lot of fun and excitement for everyone. Come shop, eat and have a great time. Vendor booths available. Information: 239-778-7753 or southcollierfarmersmarket.com.

Miromar Outlets Farmers Market

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays in front of Ford's Garage; 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Find it on Facebook for more.

Organic Garden Market at Shangri-La Spring

Open 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays through season. Sales are cash only. Call 239-949-0749 or click shangrilasprings.com/garden for more.

Ave Maria Farmers Market

Through May 1, Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Ave Maria Town Center. Call 239-352-3903 or click avemaria.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

Inyoni Organic Farm

This 6-acre all-organic farm offers online ordering with Saturday pickup on the farm. Learn more at facebook.com/inyoniorganicfarm.

Pine Ridge Road Farmers Market

Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays at 3370 Pine Ridge Road, North Naples. Find it on Facebook for more.

Saint Paul's Farmers Market

Through mid-April, Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 3901 Davis Blvd., East Naples; 239-643-0197; stpaulsnaples.org.

Third Street South Market

Open 7:30-11:30 a.m. Saturdays year-round. From mid-November through April, find it on Third Street South between Broad Avenue South and 13th Avenue South. From May to November, find it in the Neapolitan parking lot between Third Street South and Gordon Drive. Visit facebook.com/thirdstreetsouthfarmersmarket for more.

Vanderbilt Farmers Market

Open 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., Saturdays, through May. Summer market runs June through October on Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon. Market is in the middle of the Shoppes at Vanderbilt, 2355 Vanderbilt Beach Road, North Naples. Visit facebook.com/vanderbiltfarmersmarket for more.

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the WOW To Do List at marconews.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com or news@naplesnews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.