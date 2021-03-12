3 To Do: Goodland festival, Theresa Caputo in SWFLA, more

Marco Eagle

1. This weekend: Harbor Arts & Music Festival in Goodland

The 9th annual Harbor Arts & Music Festival at MarGood Harbor Park, 321 Pear Tree Avenue in Goodland, is scheduled for 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, March 13 and 14.

This juried fine-art event, produced by the Goodland Civic Association, 501(c)3, along with Collier County Parks and Recreation, showcases world class artists working in a full array of media.

JRobert, star of stage and screen, has gathered over a dozen A-list musicians to perform live from the MarGood sound stage overlooking the waterfront venue. The festival is free and there’s plenty of seating, and plenty of room for dancing!

The event organizers will be following all CDC guidelines, including spaced vendor booths and sanitizing stations, and recommendations that visitors kindly wear masks.

For more information contact Tara O’Neill at taraogallery@gmail.com.

2. Theresa Caputo, four shows in SWFLA

At 1 and 5 p.m., Saturday, March 13 and Sunday, March 14 at the Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort, 560 S. Collier Blvd.

Tickets from $125. Medium show “shares her gift of communicating with spirit and delivers healing messages from loved ones who have passed on to the Other Side.”

Pod seating for two or four people.

Tickets at theresacaputo.com.

3. Historic guided tours at Koreshan State Park

All the buildings in the Historic Settlement are closed to visitors at this time but the Art Hall is open exclusively for the tours.

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join our guided walking tours and learn about these idealistic pioneers. The walking tour is about an hour and a half.

Guided tours are from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28.

Tickets are $10 (non-refundable) available online only and limited to 10 individuals per tour. Tours start at the Historic Settlement Entrance by the parking lot.

Tickets: http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

