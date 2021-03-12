WOW To Do List: Concerts, camp outs, art shows, theater and more

Marco Eagle

MARCH

Island Rocks Concert Series

Great music and fun for all! From 5 until 9 p.m., Saturday, March 13 at Veterans Community Park, 901 Park Ave., Marco Island.

Craig Shoemaker at Off the Hook

The comedian performs through March 14 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 6 p.m. Thursday, March 11; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 12, and Saturday, March 13; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 14. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

More:3 To Do: Goodland festival, Theresa Caputo in SWFLA, more

Shell Show

Marco Island Shell Club is holding their Spring Shell Art Sale on Friday, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., March 12 and Saturday, March 13. The sale will be held outdoors at the New Life Community Church located at 489 West Elkcam Circle (across from Veterans Park). Social distancing and masks are requested. Information: marcoshellclub.com.

‘Sinatra & Beyond’

At 8 p.m. March 12 and 13 and 2 p.m. March 13 (Hayes Hall only). Hayes Hall and Norris Garden, Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Naples Philharmonic with special guest Tony DeSare, vocals and piano, doing crooner favorites. $75. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

‘On Golden Pond’

At 7:30 p.m., Thursdays-Saturdays, and 3 p.m., Sundays March 12-April 4, Joan Jenks Auditorium and Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples. Comedy and drama in the relationship of a headstrong adult daughter to her parents, who are looking for tranquility in their twilight years. Bu with that comes the need for truth-telling. $30. thestudioplayers.org.

Home and garden show

The 16th Semi-Annual Naples Area Home & Garden Show is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, March 12, and Saturday, March 13, at the New Hope Event Center, 7675 Davis Blvd., East Naples. It features more than 60 local and regional companies displaying and presenting products and services. Free admission and parking. CDC guidelines will be observed; masks will be provided to those without them. Information: hgshows.net.

Zoom In: ‘Marjorie Carr, Female Environmentalist’

At 2 p.m., March 15, Dr. Peggy MacDonald, public historian and adjunct professor at Stetson University and Indian River State College, presents the fascinating story of environmentalist Marjorie Carr. Dr. MacDonald’s book, Marjorie Harris Carr: Defender of Florida’s Environment, examines the inspiring life of this noted activist for the environment who used the power of the pen and grassroots activism to protect Florida’s wildlife and wild places. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is handicapped accessible. Face coverings are required for entry, and social distancing and sanitizing practices are being followed.

Virtual binoculars: Beach birding with biologists

From 6 until 7:30 p.m., March 16 and April 16. Southwest Florida is a critical stopover site for thousands of migrating and wintering shorebirds. In this virtual program, Collette Lauzau of Rookery Bay Research Reserve will discuss the life history of these birds and the incredible journeys many of them make annually. Cost: $10. Registration is required. Information: rookerybay.org/events.

MIFA: Brushes & Paint & Beyond

An expanded outdoor art show is coming to Marco Island Saturday, March 20. Held at the Marco Island Historical Museum, the Brushes & Paint & Beyond Art Show will not only bring oil, acrylic and watercolor painters but also artists creating ceramics, sculptures, fiber art, glass, batik, found objects and more. Provided by the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA), the show is held under the eaves of the museum so that tents are not required. Artists who want to show their work in the traditional white tent can do so on the mound in front of the museum. The event is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Interested artists are asked to contact Karen Swanker at 239-331-0987 or Carolyn Burger at 239-248-0435. Information: marcoislandfoundation.org.

Bonita Springs Historical Society

Meet local Bonita artists from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, March 20, and noon-4 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at the Historic McSwain House at 24571 Old 41 Road. Some of the artists’ oil and watercolor paintings will be available to buy. Live music 1-4 p.m. Saturday by “Grant The Guitar Guy.” Information: bonitaspringshistoricalsociety.org or 239-992-6997.

Jennifer Gilmore at Riverside Park

The next free concert with the Bonita Springs Concert Band will be 2 p.m., Sunday, March 21 at Riverside Park in Downtown Old Bonita Springs. Guest vocalist is Jennifer Gilmore, known throughout Florida as “Golden Note.” She will perform a tribute to Whitney Houston and from Les Miserable, “Bring Him Home.” The band will play “You Can’t Stop the Beat” from Hairspray, John Philip Sousa’s “Semper Fidelis” and highlights from “La La Land.” Bring a lawn chair. Information: bonitaspringsconcertband.org.

Naples Brass Concert

At 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at North Naples Church, 600 Goodlette Road N., Naples. Tickets $25 for reserved seating, free general admission. Information: 239-593-7600 or nnchurch.org.

Family Camp Out

March 27-28, family campout is the perfect way to get familiar with tent camping while staying safe, local and socially distant! Families can experience the outdoors while also enjoying some fun, socially distant activities! Each family will be assigned their own campsite with a maximum of 8 people per site. This is a non-campfire campout. Participants are required to bring their own camping gear. Cost: $35. Registration is required. Information: rookerybay.org/events.

Hot Works’ Naples Open Air Fine Art Show

From 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. March 27-28 at the Naples Italian-American Club, 7035 Airport Pulling Road, Naples. More than 100 artists, prizes, Maine lobster and other food stand options, music, more; $5 parking supports its Institute for the Arts & Education.

Little River Band

At 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. Tickets from $40, parking $20. Information: hertzarena.com or 239-948-7825.

ONGOING

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Matt Papa at Marco Church

Contemporary singer, songwriter Matt Papa is currently the guest artist at Marco Church, 875 W. Elkcam Circle, Marco Island. A Christian music hymn writer, worship leader and veteran of record deals with nine albums under his belt. Join Papa as Marco Church, now through March 28; shifts to three worship services: 8 a.m. (worship center), 9 a.m. (fellowship hall) and 10:30 a.m. (worship center). Marco Church follows social distancing guidelines as well as offers livestreaming at MarcoChurch.com. Information: 239-394-8186.

Key Marco Cat

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896. The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from now through April 2021. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. 239-395-2233. shellmuseum.org.

Farmers’ Market

Marco Island Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., Wednesdays, 901 Park Avenue, Marco Island. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

South Collier Farmers Market

Open every Sunday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 6060 Collier Blvd., two miles south of U.S. 41 in the Naples Outlet Collection’s parking lot. Delicious food, farm-fresh produce, arts and crafts, live music and food trucks in an outside venue. Vendor booths available. Information: 239-778-7753 or southcollierfarmersmarket.com.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

St. Paul’s Farmers Market

From 8 a.m. until noon Saturdays, through April 10 at 3901 Davis Blvd., Naples. Information: 239-643-0197 and saintpaulsnaples.org.

Bonita Shores Club Farmers Market

Open 3-6 p.m., Wednesdays, through June in the parking lot of the Bonita Shores Club, 315 West Ave., Bonita Springs, featuring local produce from Inyoni Organic Farm in Naples.

Bonita Springs Farmers Market

Open 8 a.m.-noon, Saturdays, through April 24 at The Promenade at Bonita Bay, 26795 S. Bay Drive, Bonita Springs. Free parking throughout the plaza. More at facebook.com/bonitaspringsfarmersmarketpromenade.

Coconut Point Farmers Market

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays through April 29 (closed Thanksgiving) in the area in front of Panera. Parking is free throughout the shopping center. Visit facebook.com/coconutpointfarmersmarket for vendors and more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

South Collier Farmers Market

Open every Sunday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 6060 Collier Blvd., two miles south of U.S. 41 in the Naples Outlet Collection’s parking lot. Delicious food, farm-fresh produce, arts & crafts, live music and food trucks in an outside venue. It is a whole lot of fun and excitement for everyone. Come shop, eat and have a great time. Vendor booths available. Information: 239-778-7753 or southcollierfarmersmarket.com.

Miromar Outlets Farmers Market

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays in front of Ford's Garage; 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Find it on Facebook for more.

Organic Garden Market at Shangri-La Springs

Open 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays through season. Sales are cash only. Call 239-949-0749 or click shangrilasprings.com/garden for more.

Ave Maria Farmers Market

Through May 1, Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Ave Maria Town Center. Call 239-352-3903 or click avemaria.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

Inyoni Organic Farm

This 6-acre all-organic farm offers online ordering with Saturday pickup on the farm. Learn more at facebook.com/inyoniorganicfarm.

Pine Ridge Road Farmers Market

Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays at 3370 Pine Ridge Road, North Naples. Find it on Facebook for more.

Saint Paul's Farmers Market

Through mid-April, Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 3901 Davis Blvd., East Naples; 239-643-0197; stpaulsnaples.org.

Third Street South Market

Open 7:30-11:30 a.m. Saturdays year-round. From mid-November through April, find it on Third Street South between Broad Avenue South and 13th Avenue South. From May to November, find it in the Neapolitan parking lot between Third Street South and Gordon Drive. Visit facebook.com/thirdstreetsouthfarmersmarket for more.

Vanderbilt Farmers Market

Open 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., Saturdays, through May. Summer market runs June through October on Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon. Market is in the middle of the Shoppes at Vanderbilt, 2355 Vanderbilt Beach Road, North Naples. Visit facebook.com/vanderbiltfarmersmarket for more.

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the WOW To Do List at marconews.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com or news@naplesnews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.