3 To Do: Comedy, art and drama

1. Saturday: Brushes, Paint & Beyond

An expanded outdoor art show is coming to Marco Island Saturday, March 20. Held at the Marco Island Historical Museum, the Brushes & Paint & Beyond Art Show will not only bring oil, acrylic and watercolor painters but also artists creating ceramics, sculptures, fiber art, glass, batik, found objects and more.

Provided by the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA), the show is held under the eaves of the museum so that tents are not required.

Artists who want to show their work in the traditional white tent can do so on the mound in front of the museum.

The event is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Interested artists are asked to contact Karen Swanker at 239-331-0987 or Carolyn Burger at 239-248-0435.

Information: marcoislandfoundation.org.

2. Starts Friday: Gary Owen at Off the Hook

The comedian performs March 19-21 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100.

Cost: $40 general admission, plus a fee.

At 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20; and 7 p.m. Sunday, March 21.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. Now showing: ‘On Golden Pond’

Comedy and drama in the relationship of a headstrong adult daughter to her parents, who are looking for tranquility in their twilight years. Bu with that comes the need for truth-telling.

At 7:30 p.m., Thursdays-Saturdays, and 3 p.m., Sundays, now through April 4, Joan Jenks Auditorium and Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples.

Tickets: $30. Information: thestudioplayers.org.

