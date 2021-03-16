Marco Island DAR hears how TBE navigates COVID-19

Chris Curle

Schools across the country are struggling with how to teach students amid COVID-19 restrictions and Marco Island schools are no exception.

How Tommie Barfield Elementary has managed teaching was the subject at the March 11 Zoom chapter meeting of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

Guest speaker Principal Katie Maya gave a PowerPoint presentation on how her staff has navigated learning and will continue to teach amid virus concerns.

Since restrictions have eased, 97 percent of students are back in the classroom. Principal Maya praised her staff for their flexibility in teaching the students and helping their families this past year.

“Classrooms are reconfigured with desks six feet apart,” she explained. “And much of the learning is done outside and socially distanced to give everyone ‘mask free’ time.”

Mrs. Maya told the DAR members that TBE has a diverse student population. She said 45 percent of the 467 children come from an economically needy home environment and 36 percent do not speak English as their primary language at home.

The DAR members offered to work with TBE to help promote leadership skills among the students. Principal Maya said she and her administration will welcome coordination with DAR when visitors are allowed back on campus.

DAR is a service organization with 180,000 members with 3,000 chapters worldwide. Members are women 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot in the American Revolution.

Monthly DAR meetings are at 10:30 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month, via the internet these days, followed by lunch, in person. Members also meet casually between meetings, just for friendship and fun. The chapter has 73 members and welcomes visitors from other chapters. Contact Ellen Camm, ellencammg@gmail.com, 317-372-1174.