Social Scene: IAS does mini golf and dinner

03.14.21

Thirty members and guests of the Italian American Society of Marco Island visited Marco Golf & Garden for some robust mini golf before going to Sami's Pizza for dinner. With a slight breeze and a few clouds those playing golf really enjoyed being outside with friends. The short drive to Sami's for drinks and food was another great time with outdoor dining under the roof at long tables. Lots of laughter and jokes floated through the air and all had a wonderful time.

The Italian American Society of Marco Island is open for membership to anyone 21 years of age or older who is of Italian lineage either by direct ancestry or by marriage.

For more information visit iasmi.org or call Barbara DeRosa 239-272-015, or Ann D'Onofrio, 401-450-9260. You can also visit IAS on Facebook, 'Italian American Society of Marco Island' in the search block.