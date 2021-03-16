SUBSCRIBE NOW
LIFE

Social Scene: March Just Friends luncheon

Submitted

03.10.21

Just Friends officers for 2021-2022 are Janet Dickens, Jackie Schaefer, Jaye Spenser and Liz Knapp.

Irish eyes were smiling at the Just Friends luncheon at the Yacht Club. Not only was St. Patrick’s Day celebrated but the new Just Friends board for 2021-2022 was installed. Janet Dickens is president; Jaye Spenser is vice president; Liz Knapp is treasurer; Jackie Schaefer is assistant treasurer and Virginia Valcio is secretary. New members Ellen Demirs, Fran Jorgeson and Carol Schwaije were introduced, and five birthday ladies received roses. The luck of the Irish was enjoyed by the leprechaun lassies!

Ready for a fun afternoon are Kathy Naismith, Bonnie Bozzo, Helen McCullough and Allyson Richards.
March birthday ladies are Patty Terrerri, Evelyn Case, Susanne Grossman, Rose Kraemer and Milia Langley.
Celebratine " the wearing of the green" are Susanne Grossman, Rose Kraemer, Susie Walsh, Betsy Wohltman and JoAnn Brandau.