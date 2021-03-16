Social Scene: March Just Friends luncheon

Submitted

Irish eyes were smiling at the Just Friends luncheon at the Yacht Club. Not only was St. Patrick’s Day celebrated but the new Just Friends board for 2021-2022 was installed. Janet Dickens is president; Jaye Spenser is vice president; Liz Knapp is treasurer; Jackie Schaefer is assistant treasurer and Virginia Valcio is secretary. New members Ellen Demirs, Fran Jorgeson and Carol Schwaije were introduced, and five birthday ladies received roses. The luck of the Irish was enjoyed by the leprechaun lassies!