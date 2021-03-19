3 To Do: 'golden' years explored, more

Staff

1. Now showing: ‘On Golden Pond’

Comedy and drama in the relationship of a headstrong adult daughter to her parents, who are looking for tranquility in their twilight years. But with that comes the need for truth-telling.

Performances at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays-Saturdays, and 3 p.m., Sundays, now through April 4, Joan Jenks Auditorium and Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples.

Cost: $30. Information: thestudioplayers.org.

2. Saturday: MIFA: Brushes & Paint & Beyond

An expanded outdoor art show is coming to Marco Island Saturday, March 20. Held at the Marco Island Historical Museum, the Brushes & Paint & Beyond Art Show will not only bring oil, acrylic and watercolor painters but also artists creating ceramics, sculptures, fiber art, glass, batik, found objects and more.

Provided by the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA), the show is held under the eaves of the museum so that tents are not required.

The event is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Information: marcoislandfoundation.org.

3. Monday: Inside the Orchestra – ‘Architecture in Music’

Radu Paponiu, associate conductor of the Naples Philharmonic, lectures on: What are the building blocks of music?

This lecture will enhance the listener’s ability to navigate large-scale musical compositions. Paponiu takes famous pieces of classical music as a reference for commonly used musical forms.

Event is at 10 a.m., March 22, at Baker Museum Signature Event Space, Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples.

Cost: $40. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.