SWFLA To Do List: ‘The Joy of Bach,’ more

MARCH

Gary Owen at Off the Hook

The comedian performs March 19-21 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $40 general admission, plus a fee. 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20; and 7 p.m. Sunday, March 21. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

‘The Joy of Bach’

At 4 p.m. March 21 at Trinity by the Cove Episcopal Church, 553 Galleon Drive, Naples. Mary Stolper, flute; Daniela Shtereva, violin; Antonio Inniamo, cello; and Stephen Alltop, harpsichord, offering Bach's chamber music. All free of charge. Seating limit is 80; early arrival is critical. The concert will be streamed as well at trinitybythecove.com or 239-262-6581.

Gulfshore Opera ‘Carmen’ Gala

At 5 p.m., March 23, at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, Highlights from Bizet's famous opera and dinner at dusk in St. Leo Catholic Church covered breezeway and Parish Life Center, with events and more entertainment. $250. Information: gulshoreopera.org or 239-529-3925.

Ahmed Ahmed at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $22 general admission, plus a fee. Other comedians that night are Jason Rogeres and Dougie Almeida. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Steve 'Mudflap' McGrew at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, and Thursday, March 25, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Naples Open Air Fine Art Show

From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 27 and 28, Naples Italian-American Club, 7035 Airport Pulling Road, Naples. More than 100 artists, prizes, Maine lobster and other food stand options, music, more; $5 parking supports its Institute for the Arts & Education.

Bonita Springs Historical Society

Meet local Bonita artists from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, March 20, and noon-4 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at the Historic McSwain House at 24571 Old 41 Road. Some of the artists’ oil and watercolor paintings will be available to buy. Live music 1-4 p.m. Saturday by “Grant The Guitar Guy.” Information: bonitaspringshistoricalsociety.org or 239-992-6997.

Jennifer Gilmore at Riverside Park

The next free concert with the Bonita Springs Concert Band will be 2 p.m., Sunday, March 21 at Riverside Park in Downtown Old Bonita Springs. Guest vocalist is Jennifer Gilmore, known throughout Florida as “Golden Note.” She will perform a tribute to Whitney Houston and from Les Miserable, “Bring Him Home.” The band will play “You Can’t Stop the Beat” from Hairspray, John Philip Sousa’s “Semper Fidelis” and highlights from “La La Land.” Bring a lawn chair. Information: bonitaspringsconcertband.org.

Preacher Lawson at Off the Hook

The comedian performs March 26-28 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, March 26; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, and Sunday, March 28. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Naples Brass Concert

At 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at North Naples Church, 600 Goodlette Road N., Naples. Tickets $25 for reserved seating, free general admission. Information: 239-593-7600 or nnchurch.org.

Family Camp Out

March 27-28, family campout is the perfect way to get familiar with tent camping while staying safe, local and socially distant! Families can experience the outdoors while also enjoying some fun, socially distant activities! Each family will be assigned their own campsite with a maximum of 8 people per site. This is a non-campfire campout. Participants are required to bring their own camping gear. Cost: $35. Registration is required. Information: rookerybay.org/events.

Little River Band

At 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. Tickets from $40, parking $20. Information: hertzarena.com or 239-948-7825.

ONGOING

Historic guided tours at Koreshan State Park

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28. Cost: $10. All the buildings in the Historic Settlement are closed to visitors at this time but the Art Hall is open exclusively for the tours only. Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join our guided walking tours and learn about these idealistic pioneers. The walking tour is about an hour and a half. Guided Tour tickets are $10 (non-refundable) available online only and limited to 10 individuals per tour. Tours start at the Historic Settlement Entrance by the parking lot. Tickets: http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Rhode Island Club

The Rhode Island Club meets several times a year for lively conversation, comeraderry, memorable events and enjoyable times. Join your fellow friends from Little Rhody this month for a meetup at The Ten Thousand Island National Wildlife Marsh Trail followed a gathering at The Crabby Lady in Goodland. For details, contact Ann Sepe at 401-632-6099 or help4animals.ann@gmail.com.

Matt Papa at Marco Church

Contemporary singer, songwriter Matt Papa is currently the guest artist at Marco Church, 875 W. Elkcam Circle, Marco Island. A Christian music hymn writer, worship leader and veteran of record deals with nine albums under his belt. Join Papa as Marco Church, now through March 28; shifts to three worship services: 8 a.m. (worship center), 9 a.m. (fellowship hall) and 10:30 a.m. (worship center). Marco Church follows social distancing guidelines as well as offers livestreaming at MarcoChurch.com. Information: 239-394-8186.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Paradise Chess Club

Every Saturday from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Paradise Found Restaurant, 401 Papaya Street, Goodland. All ages and levels welcome. Chess boards and pieces available. Outdoor seating area. Information: yanabcc@gmail.com; 954-918-2302.

Key Marco Cat

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896. The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from now through April 2021. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. 239-395-2233. shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. 239-243-0043. Information: theimag.org.

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Farmers’ Market

Marco Island Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., Wednesdays, 901 Park Avenue, Marco Island. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

South Collier Farmers Market

Open every Sunday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 6060 Collier Blvd., two miles south of U.S. 41 in the Naples Outlet Collection’s parking lot. Delicious food, farm-fresh produce, arts and crafts, live music and food trucks in an outside venue. Vendor booths available. Information: 239-778-7753 or southcollierfarmersmarket.com.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

St. Paul’s Farmers Market

From 8 a.m. until noon Saturdays, through April 10 at 3901 Davis Blvd., Naples. Information: 239-643-0197 and saintpaulsnaples.org.

Bonita Shores Club Farmers Market

Open 3-6 p.m., Wednesdays, through June in the parking lot of the Bonita Shores Club, 315 West Ave., Bonita Springs, featuring local produce from Inyoni Organic Farm in Naples.

Bonita Springs Farmers Market

Open 8 a.m.-noon, Saturdays, through April 24 at The Promenade at Bonita Bay, 26795 S. Bay Drive, Bonita Springs. Free parking throughout the plaza. More at facebook.com/bonitaspringsfarmersmarketpromenade.

Coconut Point Farmers Market

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays through April 29 (closed Thanksgiving) in the area in front of Panera. Parking is free throughout the shopping center. Visit facebook.com/coconutpointfarmersmarket for vendors and more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Miromar Outlets Farmers Market

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays in front of Ford's Garage; 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Find it on Facebook for more.

Organic Garden Market at Shangri-La Springs

Open 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays through season. Sales are cash only. Call 239-949-0749 or click shangrilasprings.com/garden for more.

Ave Maria Farmers Market

Through May 1, Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Ave Maria Town Center. Call 239-352-3903 or click avemaria.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

Inyoni Organic Farm

This 6-acre all-organic farm offers online ordering with Saturday pickup on the farm. Learn more at facebook.com/inyoniorganicfarm.

Pine Ridge Road Farmers Market

Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays at 3370 Pine Ridge Road, North Naples. Find it on Facebook for more.

Saint Paul's Farmers Market

Through mid-April, Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 3901 Davis Blvd., East Naples; 239-643-0197; stpaulsnaples.org.

Third Street South Market

Open 7:30-11:30 a.m. Saturdays year-round. From mid-November through April, find it on Third Street South between Broad Avenue South and 13th Avenue South. From May to November, find it in the Neapolitan parking lot between Third Street South and Gordon Drive. Visit facebook.com/thirdstreetsouthfarmersmarket for more.

Vanderbilt Farmers Market

Open 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., Saturdays, through May. Summer market runs June through October on Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon. Market is in the middle of the Shoppes at Vanderbilt, 2355 Vanderbilt Beach Road, North Naples. Visit facebook.com/vanderbiltfarmersmarket for more.

APRIL

‘EDscursions’ virtual field trip

From 9 until 9:45 a.m., April 9, entitled “Finding Fish; “March 26, “Changing Shorelines; “April 23, “Fire on the Florida Landscape. “Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve staff for a virtual “EDscursion “field trip focused on collection and monitoring methods in marine habitats found in the reserve. Learn about what fisheries monitoring is all about, from fish to crabs. With seasonality and tidal changes, you never know what we might catch! Rookery Bay’s “EDscursions “take online participants on virtual field trips through live-streaming technology to explore the waters and uplands of Rookery Bay’s 110,000 acres. No cost. Registration is required. Information: rookerybay.org/events.

Virtual essentials of digital photography workshop

From 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., April 13. If you want to get the best pictures possible, and truly understanding your camera’s features, this camera online workshop is for you. The class covers the essentials of your digital camera. You will learn how to use your camera's shutter, aperture, ISO control and the drive modes to create images with impact and creativity. Sonny Saunders has over 35 years of experience in photography and instruction and is renowned for his ability to communicate to a wide variety of students. Cost: $55. Registration is required. Information: rookerybay.org/events.

Virtual binoculars: Beach birding with biologists

From 6 until 7:30 p.m., April 16. Southwest Florida is a critical stopover site for thousands of migrating and wintering shorebirds. In this virtual program, Collette Lauzau of Rookery Bay Research Reserve will discuss the life history of these birds and the incredible journeys many of them make annually. Cost: $10. Registration is required. Information: rookerybay.org/events.

Toby Keith

At 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. Tickets from $49.50, parking $20. Information: hertzarena.com or 239-948-7825.

