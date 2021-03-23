3 To Do: Two plays and a comedienne

Staff

1. On stage now: ‘The Bare Truth’

A Marco Players comedy production: an older couple wants their clingy kids off their backs, so they devise a ruse: that they are forming a nudist retreat. That backfires, but in ways no one expected.

At 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturdays; 3 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, now through April 3. Town Center, 1089 N. Collier Blvd, Marco Island.

Cost: $38.50. Information: marcoplayers.org or 239-642-7270.

2. Steve 'Mudflap' McGrew at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, and Thursday, March 25, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. Also on stage: ‘Maytag Virgin’

Gulfshore Playhouse production: Romance comes calling for two people who had not expected it, and are uncertain about what it could mean in their settled lives.

At 7:30 p.m., Wednesdays-Saturdays, now through April 3. Performances 2 p.m., Saturdays, and 3 p.m., Sundays, through April 3. Norris Community Center, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples.

Cost: $23-$71. Information: gulfshoreplayhouse.org or 239-354-7955.

