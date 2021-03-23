LIFE

3 To Do: Two plays and a comedienne

The cast of the Marco Players “The Bare Truth,” from left: Jay Terzis, Jodee Bennett, Matt Flynn, Sharon Isern and Paul LoPresti; seated: Paula Keenan and Cheryl Duggan.

1. On stage now: ‘The Bare Truth’

A Marco Players comedy production: an older couple wants their clingy kids off their backs, so they devise a ruse: that they are forming a nudist retreat. That backfires, but in ways no one expected.

At 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturdays; 3 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, now through April 3. Town Center, 1089 N. Collier Blvd, Marco Island.

Cost: $38.50. Information: marcoplayers.org or 239-642-7270.

2. Steve 'Mudflap' McGrew at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, and Thursday, March 25, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. Also on stage: ‘Maytag Virgin’

Gulfshore Playhouse production: Romance comes calling for two people who had not expected it, and are uncertain about what it could mean in their settled lives.

Ian and Karen Peakes rehearse scenes from the Glufshore Playhouse production of "Maytag Virgin", directed by Jeffery Binder, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Norris Center in Naples.

At 7:30 p.m., Wednesdays-Saturdays, now through April 3. Performances 2 p.m., Saturdays, and 3 p.m., Sundays, through April 3. Norris Community Center, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples.

Cost: $23-$71. Information: gulfshoreplayhouse.org or 239-354-7955.

