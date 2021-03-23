Silver Tridents celebrate 10th Anniversary with breakfast

Submitted

The Silver Tridents are a group of past commanders from the Marco Island Sail and Power Squadron, America’s Boating Club-Marco Island.

The group was formed back in 2011 to meet monthly to discuss what was happening in the club and how they could help make the club even stronger for the future.

The group members have donated numerous hours to the club in the form of volunteering at all boating events and fundraisers. The group currently has 18 members with a new member added each year.

The group is called the Silver Tridents because when they were active officers, they wore gold clusters of tridents to show their rank. In honor of their past service, the gold tridents are changed to silver. Silver is still precious, but not as worthy as gold.

America's Boating Club is a century-old educational and social organization promoting boating and watercraft skills, safety and fun. Here on Marco, the club enjoys boating and social events and conduct nationally recognized classes in boat handling, navigation, boating safety, etc.

The cub also offers free vessel safety check (VSC) certifications and performs public service surveys of our waterway navigation aids. For a free VSC, contact John Salotto by texting him at 703-864-5528 or by email at Eagles31543@Gmail.com.

For information about membership, call Peggy Reiss at 239-213-8686. Additional information about the organization is available at MarcoBoatingClub.org.