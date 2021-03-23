LIFE

Social Scene: Cruise Club has waterside luncheon and steak fry

Charlie Schwalja, Ed and Ginny Bauersfield at the steak fry.

Marco Cruise Club members met at Paradise Found on Goodland for a waterside luncheon. A number of cruisers attended the event which was hosted by Joyce and Bob Madaio. Recently the club also got together recently for a steak fry at Sarazen Park. Chef Peter Procopio grilled 40 steaks to perfection. 

Marco Cruise Club hosts a membership of over one hundred seafaring islanders who enjoy social activities on both land and sea. For more information visit the club’s website at marcocruiseclub.com or email dprocopio@aol.com.

Left: Sue Barnes, Ann Eisen, Pat and John Marsh; right: Harvey Eisen, Ed Bauersfeld, Dan and Judy Lange at the luncheon.
Jack Babb, Sara and Ken Beckley, Anne Brock, Joanne and Neil Blaauboer and John Brock at the luncheon.
Chef Peter Procopio prepares steaks to order.