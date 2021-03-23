Social Scene: Cruise Club has waterside luncheon and steak fry

Submitted

03.19.21

Marco Cruise Club members met at Paradise Found on Goodland for a waterside luncheon. A number of cruisers attended the event which was hosted by Joyce and Bob Madaio. Recently the club also got together recently for a steak fry at Sarazen Park. Chef Peter Procopio grilled 40 steaks to perfection.

Marco Cruise Club hosts a membership of over one hundred seafaring islanders who enjoy social activities on both land and sea. For more information visit the club’s website at marcocruiseclub.com or email dprocopio@aol.com.