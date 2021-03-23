LIFE

Social Scene: Marco Men's Club celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

03.17.21

Here comes the Irish! Seated, Sam Mlloro, Bill and Juliette Flasche; stadning: Susanne Grossman, Jeanne Smith and Randle Grossman.

CJ’s on the Bay was transformed into a wee bit of Ireland at the Marco Men’s Club St. Patrick’s sold-out luncheon.

Judy and Larry Sacher are dressed to party!

 As guests checked in, Pat Arcidiacono took temperatures and Betsy Wohltman passed out green beads. Masks were available upon request and guests were given the option of sitting indoors or outdoors.

Rosetta Stone entertained inside. There was also a surprise visit of four Celtic Thunder dancers who performed. It was a sea of green as most members came dressed for the occasion, and Irish eyes were smiling.

Dave and Susie Walsh hosted. 

Jon and Molly Rayner look forward to the corn beef and cabbage.
Carol and Bill Cline attend their first MMC St. Patricks party.
Leprechaun Rob Reiley enjoys a Guiness.
Joe Perino and Jay Terzis enjoy being Irish for the day!
Dave Walsh, Rob Reiley and Ed Crane love an excuse to party!
Irish lassies Linda Turner, Carla Mickes, Susie Walsh, Rose Kraemer, Betsy Wohltman and Pat Arcidiacono.