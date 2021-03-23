Social Scene: Marco Men's Club celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

Submitted

CJ’s on the Bay was transformed into a wee bit of Ireland at the Marco Men’s Club St. Patrick’s sold-out luncheon.

As guests checked in, Pat Arcidiacono took temperatures and Betsy Wohltman passed out green beads. Masks were available upon request and guests were given the option of sitting indoors or outdoors.

Rosetta Stone entertained inside. There was also a surprise visit of four Celtic Thunder dancers who performed. It was a sea of green as most members came dressed for the occasion, and Irish eyes were smiling.

Dave and Susie Walsh hosted.