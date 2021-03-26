3 To Do: Two concerts from New Horizons, more

Staff

1. Saturday and Sunday: New Horizons Band

Players ranging from about 65 to 95 years of age who have had previous playing experience constitute the band, under the direction of Ken Carper.

This finale season concert will include a sax ensemble as well as the full, socially distance band playing pop, movie, march and more music. Free admission; bring seating.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, Golden Gate Community amphitheater, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 28, Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island.

2. Naples Open Air Fine Art Show

More than 100 artists, prizes, Maine lobster and other food stand options, music, more; $5 parking supports its Institute for the Arts & Education.

From 10 a.m.-5 p.m., March 27 and 28, Naples Italian-American Club, 7035 Airport Pulling Road, Naples.

3. Preacher Lawson at Off the Hook

The comedian performs through March 28 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, March 26; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, and Sunday, March 28.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

