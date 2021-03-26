Social Scene: Marco Island Yacht Club celebrates ‘Hooray for Hollywood’ gala

Submitted

The Marco Island Yacht Club continued its celebration of its 20th anniversary with the “Hooray for Hollywood Gala” event.

As members arrived at the club, they were approached at the red carpet by paparazzi played by MA Harlacker, Bob Winterhalter and Cara DuBay, asking members “Who are you wearing tonight,” and “Do you think this is your year to win the coveted Oscar.”

To celebrate the club’s anniversary, members signed up to add their names to commemorative bricks which will create a pathway from the club house to the new Riverside Marina.

At the end of the show, awards were presented to unsuspecting members for categories including “On the Waterfront,” “Finding Nemo,” “Captain Courageous” and “Flipper.”

The Wendy Renee Band provided the music for the evening of skits, comedy and outstanding dance tunes. And, a special “Gala” menu was provided by Chef Bob Aylwin.