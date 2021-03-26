SWFLA To Do List: Wine tasting and auction, more

Staff

Naples Concert Band

From 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 27 at Cambier Park, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples. Vocalists Carolann Sanita and Doug Renfroe sing highlights from the musical "Camelot." Clarinetist Karen Marcotte and drummer Rob Platter are featured in "Benny Goodman: the King of Swing," and the French horn section on “The Four Hornsmen.” Free; donations to the band's student scholarship fund appreciated. Information: naplesconcertband.org.

Naples Brass Concert

At 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at North Naples Church, 600 Goodlette Road N., Naples. Tickets $25 for reserved seating, free general admission. Information: 239-593-7600 or nnchurch.org.

Family Camp Out

March 27-28, family campout is the perfect way to get familiar with tent camping while staying safe, local and socially distant! Families can experience the outdoors while also enjoying some fun, socially distant activities! Each family will be assigned their own campsite with a maximum of 8 people per site. This is a non-campfire campout. Participants are required to bring their own camping gear. Cost: $35. Registration is required. Information: rookerybay.org/events.

Little River Band

At 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. Tickets from $40, parking $20. Information: hertzarena.com or 239-948-7825.

APRIL

Wine tasting and auction

From 6-9 p.m. Thursday, April 1 at Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Music, silent auction, live auction, wine tastings from SWFL wine purveyors and Napa wineries. Food. Proceeds to support the center. Resort casual attire. Cost: $150. Information: marcoislandart.org or 239-394-4221.

‘Why Women Artists?’

At 10 a.m. Friday, April 2. Virtual lecture online. The Baker Museum Lecture Series presents Director of Curatorial Affairs Rangsook Yoon, PhD., providing an overview of the two shows opening, "Blurring Boundaries: The Women of American Abstract Artists, 1936-Present" and "Making a Mark: American Women Artists." She also examines the importance of making a space for women-centric narratives in museums. Cost: $15. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

Spring Jubilee!

Games, music, crafts and fun at the Spring Jubilee, 10 a.m. until noon, Saturday, April 3 at Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com/parksrec/page/spring-jubilee-0.

‘Good Jew’

At 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 3. Hinman Auditorium, Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. The personal history of Holocaust survivor Henryk Altman, as told to Frank Blocker and Murray Scott Changar, based on hours of recorded interviews. Cost: $30. Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

Easter Candy Hunt at Flamingo Island

Holiday event featuring the Easter Bunny, a “bunny trail” candy hunt and more. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 3. Free. Flamingo Island Flea Market, 11902 Bonita Beach Rd SE, Bonita Springs. Information: 695-7347 or facebook.com/flamingoisland.

Jack's Broadway Favorites

At 8 p.m. April 2 and 2 and 8 p.m., April 3. Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd. The Naples Philharmonic with Jack Everly, principal pops conductor, and Carolann Sanitas, vocalist, on the Overture to "Peter Pan"; songs from "Carnival," La La Land," "Phantom of the Opera" and "Porgy and Bess"; and more. Hayes Hall (indoor) and Norris Garden (outdoor) simulcast options available. Cost: $75; $249 for table of four outdoors. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

‘EDscursions’ virtual field trip

From 9 until 9:45 a.m., April 9, entitled “Finding Fish; “March 26, “Changing Shorelines; “April 23, “Fire on the Florida Landscape. “Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve staff for a virtual “EDscursion “field trip focused on collection and monitoring methods in marine habitats found in the reserve. Learn about what fisheries monitoring is all about, from fish to crabs. With seasonality and tidal changes, you never know what we might catch! Rookery Bay’s “EDscursions “take online participants on virtual field trips through live-streaming technology to explore the waters and uplands of Rookery Bay’s 110,000 acres. No cost. Registration is required. Information: rookerybay.org/events.

Virtual essentials of digital photography workshop

From 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., April 13. If you want to get the best pictures possible, and truly understanding your camera’s features, this camera online workshop is for you. The class covers the essentials of your digital camera. You will learn how to use your camera's shutter, aperture, ISO control and the drive modes to create images with impact and creativity. Sonny Saunders has over 35 years of experience in photography and instruction and is renowned for his ability to communicate to a wide variety of students. Cost: $55. Registration is required. Information: rookerybay.org/events.

Virtual binoculars: Beach birding with biologists

From 6 until 7:30 p.m., April 16. Southwest Florida is a critical stopover site for thousands of migrating and wintering shorebirds. In this virtual program, Collette Lauzau of Rookery Bay Research Reserve will discuss the life history of these birds and the incredible journeys many of them make annually. Cost: $10. Registration is required. Information: rookerybay.org/events.

Toby Keith

At 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. Tickets from $49.50, parking $20. Information: hertzarena.com or 239-948-7825.

ONGOING

‘The Bare Facts’

At 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturdays; 3 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, now through April 3. Town Center, 1089 N. Collier Blvd, Marco Island. Marco Players comedy production. An older couple wants their clingy kids off their backs, so they devise a ruse: that they are forming a nudist retreat. That backfires, but in ways no one expected. Cost: $38.50. Information: marcoplayers.org or 239-642-7270.

‘Maytag Virgin’

At 7:30 p.m., Wednesdays-Saturdays, now through April 3. Performances 2 p.m., Saturdays, and 3 p.m., Sundays, through April 3. Norris Community Center, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples. Gulfshore Playhouse production. Romance comes calling for two people who had not expected it, and are uncertain about what it could mean in their settled lives. Cost: $23-$71. Information: gulfshoreplayhouse.org or 239-354-7955.

‘On Golden Pond’

At 7:30 p.m., Thursdays-Saturdays, and 3 p.m., Sundays, now through April 4, Joan Jenks Auditorium and Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples. Comedy and drama in the relationship of a headstrong adult daughter to her parents, who are looking for tranquility in their twilight years. Bu with that comes the need for truth-telling. $30. thestudioplayers.org.

Art in Naples

See art exhibit 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays; noon-4 p.m. Sundays through April 4 for Rodin. The Baker Museum 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Full third-floor exhibition of exploration of Rodin works, selections from the permanent collection and a continuing exhibition of Magritte. Timed ticket only for COVID-19 safety. Cost: $10; student, $5. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900. Face masks required and bag size limits, 14-by-6-by-4 inches.

Historic guided tours at Koreshan State Park

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28. Cost: $10. All the buildings in the Historic Settlement are closed to visitors at this time but the Art Hall is open exclusively for the tours only. Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join our guided walking tours and learn about these idealistic pioneers. The walking tour is about an hour and a half. Guided Tour tickets are $10 (non-refundable) available online only and limited to 10 individuals per tour. Tours start at the Historic Settlement Entrance by the parking lot. Tickets: http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Rhode Island Club

The Rhode Island Club meets several times a year for lively conversation, comeraderry, memorable events and enjoyable times. Join your fellow friends from Little Rhody this month for a meetup at The Ten Thousand Island National Wildlife Marsh Trail followed a gathering at The Crabby Lady in Goodland. For details, contact Ann Sepe at 401-632-6099 or help4animals.ann@gmail.com.

Matt Papa at Marco Church

Contemporary singer, songwriter Matt Papa is currently the guest artist at Marco Church, 875 W. Elkcam Circle, Marco Island. A Christian music hymn writer, worship leader and veteran of record deals with nine albums under his belt. Join Papa as Marco Church, now through March 28; shifts to three worship services: 8 a.m. (worship center), 9 a.m. (fellowship hall) and 10:30 a.m. (worship center). Marco Church follows social distancing guidelines as well as offers livestreaming at MarcoChurch.com. Information: 239-394-8186.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Paradise Chess Club

Every Saturday from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Paradise Found Restaurant, 401 Papaya Street, Goodland. All ages and levels welcome. Chess boards and pieces available. Outdoor seating area. Information: yanabcc@gmail.com; 954-918-2302.

Key Marco Cat

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896. The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from now through April 2021. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. 239-395-2233. shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. 239-243-0043. Information: theimag.org.

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Farmers’ Market

Marco Island Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., Wednesdays, 901 Park Avenue, Marco Island. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

South Collier Farmers Market

Open every Sunday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 6060 Collier Blvd., two miles south of U.S. 41 in the Naples Outlet Collection’s parking lot. Delicious food, farm-fresh produce, arts and crafts, live music and food trucks in an outside venue. Vendor booths available. Information: 239-778-7753 or southcollierfarmersmarket.com.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

St. Paul’s Farmers Market

From 8 a.m. until noon Saturdays, through April 10 at 3901 Davis Blvd., Naples. Information: 239-643-0197 and saintpaulsnaples.org.

Bonita Shores Club Farmers Market

Open 3-6 p.m., Wednesdays, through June in the parking lot of the Bonita Shores Club, 315 West Ave., Bonita Springs, featuring local produce from Inyoni Organic Farm in Naples.

Bonita Springs Farmers Market

Open 8 a.m.-noon, Saturdays, through April 24 at The Promenade at Bonita Bay, 26795 S. Bay Drive, Bonita Springs. Free parking throughout the plaza. More at facebook.com/bonitaspringsfarmersmarketpromenade.

Coconut Point Farmers Market

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays through April 29 (closed Thanksgiving) in the area in front of Panera. Parking is free throughout the shopping center. Visit facebook.com/coconutpointfarmersmarket for vendors and more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Miromar Outlets Farmers Market

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays in front of Ford's Garage; 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Find it on Facebook for more.

Organic Garden Market at Shangri-La Springs

Open 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays through season. Sales are cash only. Call 239-949-0749 or click shangrilasprings.com/garden for more.

Ave Maria Farmers Market

Through May 1, Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Ave Maria Town Center. Call 239-352-3903 or click avemaria.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

Inyoni Organic Farm

This 6-acre all-organic farm offers online ordering with Saturday pickup on the farm. Learn more at facebook.com/inyoniorganicfarm.

Pine Ridge Road Farmers Market

Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays at 3370 Pine Ridge Road, North Naples. Find it on Facebook for more.

Saint Paul's Farmers Market

Through mid-April, Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 3901 Davis Blvd., East Naples; 239-643-0197; stpaulsnaples.org.

Third Street South Market

Open 7:30-11:30 a.m. Saturdays year-round. From mid-November through April, find it on Third Street South between Broad Avenue South and 13th Avenue South. From May to November, find it in the Neapolitan parking lot between Third Street South and Gordon Drive. Visit facebook.com/thirdstreetsouthfarmersmarket for more.

Vanderbilt Farmers Market

Open 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., Saturdays, through May. Summer market runs June through October on Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon. Market is in the middle of the Shoppes at Vanderbilt, 2355 Vanderbilt Beach Road, North Naples. Visit facebook.com/vanderbiltfarmersmarket for more.

