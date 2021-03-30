3 To Do: Easter events, more

Staff

1. Easter events: 'Spring Jubilee' on Marco; Easter candy hunt at Flamingo Island

Games, music, crafts and fun at the Spring Jubilee, 10 a.m. until noon, Saturday, April 3 at Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island.

Information: cityofmarcoisland.com/parksrec/page/spring-jubilee-0.

Holiday event featuring the Easter Bunny, a “bunny trail” candy hunt and more. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 3. Free. Flamingo Island Flea Market, 11902 Bonita Beach Rd. SE, Bonita Springs.

Information: 695-7347 or facebook.com/flamingoisland.

More:SWFLA To Do List: 'Maytag Virgin,' 'Bare Facts' and more

2. Friday: ‘Why Women Artists?’

The Baker Museum Lecture Series presents Director of Curatorial Affairs Rangsook Yoon, PhD., providing an overview of the two shows opening, "Blurring Boundaries: The Women of American Abstract Artists, 1936-Present" and "Making a Mark: American Women Artists." She also examines the importance of making a space for women-centric narratives in museums.

At 10 a.m. Friday, April 2. Virtual lecture online.

Cost: $15. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

3. Thursday: Wine tasting and auction

Music, silent auction, live auction, wine tastings from SWFL wine purveyors and Napa wineries.

From 6-9 p.m. Thursday, April 1 at Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island.

Resort casual attire. Cost: $150. Information: marcoislandart.org or 239-394-4221.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Enjoy some March madness at the Marco Brewery