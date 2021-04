Submitted

03.18.21

The annual Baiting Beauties (women only) fishing tournament awards picnic was held at Sarazin Park. Men were allowed on the boats and could fish but only the women's catch qualified for prizes, awarded in the following categories: mangrove snapper, redfish, snook, spotted seatrout, pompano, whiting/silver trout combined, and other. Ricki Terzis chaired the event.