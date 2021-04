Submitted

03.25.21

The Italian American Society of Marco Island finished their Bocce season with a tournament among their members to see who could be called the three best players this year. As always it was a fun season with a lot of kidding and joking even though COVID-19 kept quite a few members from coming to Florida this year. Members played at Mackle Park and adhered to the rules of masks and sanitizers. Forty IAS members signed up for the tournament.