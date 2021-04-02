3 To Do: Easter weekend events, more

Staff

1. Easter weekend events

Easter Candy Hunt at Flamingo Island: Holiday event featuring the Easter Bunny, a “bunny trail” candy hunt and more. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 3. Free. Flamingo Island Flea Market, 11902 Bonita Beach Rd. SE, Bonita Springs. Information: 695-7347 or facebook.com/flamingoisland.

Eggs-travaganza: A 9 a.m. registration and raffle entry, 10 a.m. welcome, egg hunt and activities Saturday, April 3 at Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. S N, Naples. Free community event with a faith-based message and includes an Easter egg hunt for children K-sixth grade, inflatables, face painting, photo booth, giveaways and more. Photo with the Easter Bunny, food from Eden’s Earth, Wind & Fryer food truck. Information, pre-registration at sportsforceparknaples.com

Spring Jubilee! Games, music, crafts and fun at the Spring Jubilee, 10 a.m. until noon, Saturday, April 3 at Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com/parksrec/page/spring-jubilee-0.

2. Mike Marino at Off the Hook

The comedian performs through April 4 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee.

Saturday, April 3; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 4.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. ‘Good Jew’ at Hinman Auditorium

At 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 3, Hinman Auditorium, Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.

The personal history of Holocaust survivor Henryk Altman, as told to Frank Blocker and Murray Scott Changar, based on hours of recorded interviews. Cost: $30.

Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

