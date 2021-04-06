3 To Do: Open Mic Bonita, more

Staff

1. Thursday: Open Mic Bonita

At 7 p.m., Thursday, April 8. Moe Auditorium & Film Center, Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.

Event for writers of all kinds: poets, slam poets, songwriters who sing, authors, playwrights, comedians, short story writers with their own original material; will also accept singers who provide their own accompaniment.

For all, there's a 30-second setup, five-minute performance limit. Sign up by 6:45 p.m. the evening of the open mic. $10.

Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

2. Starts Friday: DeRay Davis at Off the Hook

The comedian performs April 9-11 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee. 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, April 9; 6 and 8 p.m. and Saturday, April 10; and 6 p.m. Sunday, April 11.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. Friday: ‘EDscursions’ virtual field trip

From 9 until 9:45 a.m., April 9, entitled “Finding Fish; “March 26, “Changing Shorelines; “April 23, “Fire on the Florida Landscape.“

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve staff for a virtual “EDscursion “field trip focused on collection and monitoring methods in marine habitats found in the reserve. Learn about what fisheries monitoring is all about, from fish to crabs. With seasonality and tidal changes, you never know what we might catch! Rookery Bay’s “EDscursions “take online participants on virtual field trips through live-streaming technology to explore the waters and uplands of Rookery Bay’s 110,000 acres. No cost.

Registration is required. Information: rookerybay.org/events.

