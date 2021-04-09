3 To Do: International Fest, food culture and more

Staff

1. Saturday: International Fest 2021

From 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 10 at The Mercato, Vanderbilt Beach Road at U.S. 41 N., Naples.

Celtic dancers, Chinese opera dance, flamenco guitar, African drumming, Scottish pipes and drums, mariachi band, French Polynesian dance, Bollywood, Latin dances.

Nonstop dance performances. International foods and crafts. Come dressed as your nationality, if desired. Free.

2. Sunday: Concert pianist Antonio Pompa-Baldi

Various times April 11-13. Free indoor masterclass, working with FGCU piano students, 5 p.m. Sunday, April 11, and breezeway outdoor concert, noon Monday, April 12, both at St. Leo The Great Catholic Church (Parish Life Center), 28290 Beaumont Road, Bonita Springs.

Candlelight outdoor concert, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, The Knickerbocker, 2225 23rd St. SW, Naples. Concerts, $54.99.

Information: grandpianoseries.com or 646-734-8179

3. On display now: 'Marco Island's Food Culture’

"Fish, Fruit & Fine Dining: Marco Island's Food Culture" on display from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, now through July 10. Marco Island Historical Museum,180 S. Heathwood Drive, Marco Island. Reception 4-5:30 p.m. April 14.

In addition to its fishing, Marco Island was once a major supplier of pineapples, mangoes, and other citrus fruits to the rest of the United States. Art and historic photographs of the foods grown, caught and prepared here are in the exhibition.

Information: themihs.org or 239-389-6447.